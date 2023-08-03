Sit-at-home suspension: Stop militarization in Enugu, IPOB tells Gov

By Cosmas Chukwu

In a significant development, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has voiced strong concerns over the militarization of Enugu State by Governor Peter Mbah during the suspension of the sit-at-home order. IPOB urges Governor Mbah to put an end to the excessive use of security forces, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions in handling the situation.

The spokesman for IPOB, Emma Powerful, has raised the alarm, urging Governor Mbah to prioritize good governance rather than squandering valuable state resources in an attempt to suppress the sit-at-home movement. The group condemns the mishandling of the situation, highlighting that the former Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had successfully managed the scenario without escalating tensions.

IPOB’s statement emphasizes that the sit-at-home order, which they had previously suspended on Mondays in Biafraland, is gradually subsiding on its own. As a result, using force to compel individuals to go against the suspended order might lead to unintended consequences and create unnecessary tension in the region.

The group urges Governor Mbah to carefully consider the implications of militarization, as it may instill fear in residents, hindering their daily activities. IPOB expresses deep concern over the potential for violence and