Sit-at-home: Drop your guns, trust govt to help you forge a meaningful living- Soludo

. Offers amnesty to Igbo agitators living in S’E forests

.As Archbishop Okeke, Obi of Onitsha lead prayers for peace

Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has offered Amnesty to all Igbo brothers in the various forests around the southeast.

This is coming on the heels of Soludo’s effort to end Mondays’ sit-at-home and calm frailed nerves.

The Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB had declared sit-at-home as punitive measure following the arrest and detention of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He urged the Igbo brothers to drop their guns, and trust government to help them forge a meaningful living.

Soludo who also attended a church service which he announced over the weekend on Monday to offer prayers for the redemption of Ananbra State and the entire southeast said, “The task of taking back our dear State and reclaiming the dignity of our collective existence is at the heart of our drive towards a Liveable and Prosperous Homeland.

“This task is a MUST. I call for your support and prayers, as we have resolved to fiercely go after criminal elements who are out to threaten our peace and distort our development

“We have prayed to God, admonished our people and made commitment to ensuring that everyone concerned gets expeditious justice.

“Following the unanimous agreement of our leaders across board, and the endorsement of the entire body of Christ, I am pleased to inform our people that today, Monday April 4, 2022 marks the official end to the “Monday sit-at-home” in Anambra State.”

The former Central Bank Governor said that he will soon announce the membership of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that will look into addressing all areas of sincere challenge, including interfacing with the Federal Government on behalf of all Prisoners of conscience.

He added, “Anambra is the Light of the Nation, we must keep it so.”

in the same vien , As insecurity ravages the entire landscape, indigenes of Anambra State on Monday gathered to pray for Ala Igbo, Nigeria and the world at large.

Archbishop Valerian Okeke, the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha and the Metropolitan See of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province leads prayers for peace in Ala Igbo and Nigeria on Monday April 4

At the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, it was a full house as Archbishop Valerian Okeke who is also the Metropolitan See of the Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province presided over the prayer session in Onitsha axis.

In attendance was the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, his traditional chiefs and thousands of priests among over 10,0000 congregants.

”We gathered in faith today, to call down the mercy of our loving Father, Almighty God on our land, on our people, on the country, on all men and women of goodwill, not only here, but all over the world,’’ said Father Kevin Chukwuka of the Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese on his Facebook wall.

‘‘We pray for security of life and property, for the spirit of true brotherhood, for sustainable development, for peace and joy among ourselves, among our people, for the entire country Nigeria, for the South East, Ala Igbo, and for our state Anambra. May God fight for us and manifest his glory on Ala Igbo and give us peace.’’ He concluded.