Sit-at-home – Anambra Joint taskforce recovers 5 vehicles, 334 rounds of ammunition

News
Image depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force
PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

 

The Anambra State Joint Security Force that include, police, military, Civil Defence Corps and  local vigilante groups, had during last Monday sit-at-home exercise, bursted insurgents’ torture camp in Achalla, Headquarters of Awka North Local Government Area of the State.

 

The operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, reportedly took the insurgents by surprise as they fled with gunshot  wounds leaving trails of blood.

 

The hoodlums were said to have on the fateful day, disrupted trading  at Achalla Market the previous Monday, ordering traderd to sit at home which drew the attention of the security  apparatus in the State and made the State Police Command to decide on giving them a taste of their own medicine in the early hours of Monday.

 

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRP, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, (DSP), the operation which was hugely successful led to the recovery of five exotic vehicles previously snatched at gun point.

 

Also recovered were over 300 rounds of Machine Gun Ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for Ak-47 Rifle.

 

He said that the Commissioner of Police has directed that owners of the recovered vehicles be contacted to come forward  with proof of ownership and collect their vehicles.

 

He added that manhunt for the fleeing insurgents will be extended to hospitals and clinics with a view to ensuring they are brought to justice after receiving adequate treatment.

 

