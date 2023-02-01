Sir Goodluck Etom Obi: A man of impact, committed to selfless service and lifestyle.

UGO AMADI

In this part of the globe, it is rare to easily find a man like Sir (Dr.) Goodluck Etom Obi, the founder and chairman, Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation, and the CEO, Gategold Ltd, who chooses to live a life of impact through participating in initiatives that will positively affect the world and help make a difference in peoples’ lives.

An astute businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, experienced leader, skillful administrator, healthpreneur, sports enthusiast, board room technocrat and one of Nigeria’s rising businessmen, Sir Obi cannot be forgotten easily because he has a depth of life through which he makes positive impacts across generations and people of all races.

He is invariably committed to selfless service and lifestyle. Like Aristotle said, “Man is at his best when he is doing his best at what he likes doing best”. This quote succinctly describes the life of this great man, Sir Goodluck Obi, who has been carrying this philosophy as an epistle of his life, fortified by his deep personal commitment to the dignity of work being more valuable and ensuring he put smiles in the life of many.

For starters, Sir Obi is not your regular fellow. He ranks well and truly as an unusual businessman and leader, one who is not only outstanding at what he does, but a man who also stands head and shoulders apart from his peers.

Accurately, the story of fitness and healthy lifestyle in Nigeria would be incomplete without a profuse mention of the tactical role he is playing in many categories. It is in chronicling his exceptional journey of life in various fields of endeavors that some of the unique and exciting qualities that make Sir Obi a rare breed is revealed.

It is interesting to note that he has proven in all scores to be a smart businessperson, as well as a revolutionary sports and fitness lifestyle model who has positively impacted Nigeria. He has enabled business in a way no other HealthPartners has while his voyage into the business world is baroquely crusted and iconic. Indeed, he is one man who has demonstrated a great capacity to show the way to lead men where they ought to be and shown that nothing so conclusively proves a man’s ability to lead others as what he does from day to day to lead himself.

Dr. Obi is a native of Umuanuka Otolo, Nnewi, in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State. He is married to Lady Amala Chinyelu Obi, and they are blessed with wonderful children (chukwuzigam, chukwuzikora, chukwuziterem, chukwukozirim).

After his academic years, he went straight into business in the year 1984 and since then has built a mammoth of business acumen in numerous business ideals. A source of inspiration to many, he has become a business consultant with a remarkable exposure to commerce and is courted for guidance by various entrepreneurs.

His various interventions in the lives of several people, both in Anambra and Lagos, especially the indigent, has indeed shown that he is a good man with the heart of gold. Little wonder his foundation was honored as Champion Newspapers 2020 “Heart of Gold Award”.

Absolutely, his character and actions epitomize the true face of a philanthropist – an honest one. Dr. (Sir)Goodluck Etom Obi (KSC) is a businessman with a positive mental attitude, good spirit of enterprise, vast understanding of import & export trade and a profound humanitarian. He is highly creative and has a strong zeal to provide solutions to tight situations.

He has been a humanitarian to the core and in recognition of his giant strides in economic and social developments, he has been honored by numerous recipients of his altruistic acts. Some of these recognitions include:

Pillar Award (Association of Nurses and Midwives, National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi Chapter) – In recognition of his contribution to patients’ care at National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos – June 1, 2017.

Member, Board of Sports Association, Lagos State Sports Commission – Dec 3, 2018.

Meritorious Service Award – by Education District IV, Oshodi-Isolo Zone 20, Ministry of Education Lagos State – March 10, 2016.

Named “Co-Church Builder” at Nnewi Diocesan Anglican Communion by His Grace Most Rev. Prof. G.I Okpala at the official opening of Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Umuanuka Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State – Sep 23, 2018.

Chairman, Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialist, Nnewi Chapter (NASSI), 1991.

The LAWSA, Unizik Humanitarian Award, 1995.

Radio Television and Theater Workers Union of Nigeria, NTA Enugu (Economic Development) 1994.

Conferred with the distinction of Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Corporate Administration in grateful recognition of his proficiency in Business Administration – 1994,

Knighthood in Anglican Communion – Knight of St. Christopher (1999), The best couple of the year – 1994,

Corporate Fellowship Award, The Institute of Sales Management of Nigeria – 1995.

Conferred with Honorary Fellow by The Institute of Commerce of Nigeria 1995

Others include Eastern Authors Association, Enugu State Chapter (Society Merit Award) 1994, Member of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) – 2006, Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Registered Exercise Professional July 23rd 2016, Selfless Service Award – Rotary Club of Lagos West – 2016, Special Contribution in Sports development – Mr Flex Nigeria 2016, Excellence Award – Association of Anambra State Development Union 2018, Member of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce – 2019, member Lagos chamber of commerce – 2016, Recognition award by Umuanuka Community (Otolo Nnewi) for great contribution to the development and progress of the community – December 26, 2019

His humanitarian attributes, like a lamp cannot be hidden and hence, has constantly featured in one capacity or the other in his place of worship in the Anglican Communion in Lagos and in his mother church, viz: Served as Chairman, Harvest Committee, Served as Chairman, Fund Raising Committee, Served as Chairman, Building Committee, currently a Patron of the Boys Brigade.

Based on his leadership skills, he has successfully chaired the Board of several companies: Chairman/CEO, First Gas & Oil Ltd (1994 – 2000) Managing Director/CEO, GLK & Asso. Nig. Ltd (1992 – 2008), Executive Director, Hope-Godwin Industries Ltd (1994 – 2000), Chairman/CEO, Gategold Nigeria Ltd (2004 – date), Chairman/CEO, Sole Fitness & Sports Ltd, (2013 – date), Marigaga BDC Ltd (2017- date), Techno fitness Nigeria Ltd (2017 – date), Chairman, Board of Trustees, Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation (2019 to date), Managing Director/CEO Gategold Health and Wellness Ltd (2020 till date), Managing Director/CEO Nnewi Bonded Terminal Ltd (2020 till date).

Presently, he is engulfed in the fitness awareness program going on globally. He strongly believes that the secret of wellbeing should be brought to the doorstep of all Nigerians; rich or poor and on the long run, a healthier populace will emerge. His company presently represents/acts as distributors of fitness and health products manufactured by some of the most reputable industries around the world today.

Recent achievements and awards:

Honorary Doctorate Degree Award of Philosophy in Christian Education Management by Haggai Int’l Bible College, Nigeria, WA on June 8, 2019,

Church Builder Award by Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Nnewi Diocese, Umuanuka, Nnewi, Anambra State 2019

Diocesan Pillar of Development by Most Revd, Prof. Rev Godwin I. N. Okpala (JP, OON), Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger & Bishop of Diocese of Nnewi, Anglican Communion 2019

Platinum (Cornelius) Award,

Distinguished Achievement & Icons Award by Edsea Business School, Nov 30, 2019

Recognition award by Umuanuka Community (Otolo Nnewi) for great contribution to the development and progress of the community – December 26, 2019

Inauguration ceremony and charity week of Sir & Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation at Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State from 28th Sept-Oct 6, 2019

Today, Sir. Goodluck & Lady Amala Obi have accomplished one of their greatest heart desires in building a place of worship to the Lord Almighty, the second in a row, after building first station for Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Umuanuka, Nnewi Diocese, Anambra State. He was moved in the spirit to build a bigger and modern church, that will also house a health center, vocational school, church parsonage, etc.

As he celebrates God’s grace over his life by providing a place of worship for the Lord, Sir Obi is indeed a living example of how grace, providence, courage, and love can be combined to achieve astonishing results.

He creates a composite image of endeavor and an ideal principle of maturity. Repulse him with every grit in your vein, treasure him with every air you breathe, or be apathetic to his style, philosophy, and essence, this servant of the Lord is a man you could vouch is fulfilling his purpose, mandate, and destiny with panache.

However, In the words of his wife, Lady Amala Obi she noted ‘”My husband is a perfect man, he is a God-fearing man and a hard-working man. He is selfless, he is always thinking of others.

In simple but powerful words the children Zigam , Zikora ,Diana and Goodluck Jr said our ‘ daddy is an embodiment of love, peace, humility and compassion. . He is our Hero. ‘ Growing up, our father instilled in us the importance of living and treating others with humility, kindness, honesty, and civility.

Bishop Owen Nwokolo described him as a man who loves the Lord and is a Godly philanthropist. He gives selflessly to support God’s work; he has played significant roles in mission and youth empowerment. His love for skill acquisition and charity works have gone a long way to place food on the tables of many Church members.

Also, all the brothers and sisters affirmed the humility and generosity of their brother Sir Goodluck Obi.

Mrs Ifeoma Onyemuwa the sister described him as a great man with godly virtues. According to her ‘Goody as I fondly call him is my kid brother, I carried and nursed him as a baby. He is very adorable. I can say he answered after his name .He is a Good luck to his generation, I can describe my brother as an achiever through hard work. He is indeed a pathfinder and a trailblazer .He has put smiles on the faces of humanity both at home and abroad. He is a man of the people compassionate and a brother indeed. To crown it all he loves God ,he loves God’s people that is why he built a church for God in our village in Nnewi .He is a dangerous giver , he is always giving to the needy in the church, I was not surprised when I heard he was building a church because it’s already his lifestyle ,to impact people’s life. My prayers for him is that he will fulfill his years on this earth and make heaven His destiny will not be aborted He will eat the fruit of his labor In Jesus Name Amen

As we extol his virtues, the make of this great man of our time is better appreciated in the forte of his leadership commitments, the validity of his dealings, the trustworthiness of his purpose, the quiet valor of his principles, his capacity to suffer and his disposition to endure to achieve success and positively impact the lives of millions.

He is indeed a man of integrity, a leader of men, an achiever, a man close to the people, and a philanthropist who through his philanthropic foundation, has assisted many to achieve social and economic development while contributing to an improved future for humanity. Today, he stands out as a global Nigerian patriot from the Southeast.

Also, his love for mankind is amazing. This distinguishes him as an outstanding corporate leader, humanist, and visionary businessman who has over the years been working tirelessly to support all manner of people, including the less privileged members of society.

We join the host of heaven, all his teeming fans, associates, friends, and family to appreciate and wish this rare gift of God to Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, Sir Goodluck Obi grace to do more for God and humanity.