Sir Emeka Offor gives over 2,000 widows bags of rice





It was an atmosphere filled with joy and gratitude yesterday at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, as thousands of widows went home with bags of 50kg rice distributed by Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor, through his foundation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF).

The event which took place at the Foundation’s Warehouse in Oraifite, had in attendance over 2000 widows.

The Coordinator of SEOF, Hon. Sir Tony Obi, who also represented the founder, Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor, said that the event was in keeping with the Foundation’s annual philanthropic activities aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the downtrodden in the society.

Reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment towards improving the lives of the poor and less privileged in the society, he thanked God for the great work He has been doing through his son, Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor and his wife, Barr. (Mrs) Adaora Offor, who happens to be the Vice President of the Foundation.

Obi recounted the numerous life-touching initiatives embarked on by the Foundation over the years, which are focused on education, health, capacity building and empowerment.

He urged the widows not to relent in their fervent prayers for God’s continued blessings upon their illustrious son, Sir Emeka Offor.

Also in attendance was the minority leader and representative of Ekwusigo Local Government Area at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, who wished Sir Emeka Offor and his wife well, as they continue to put smiles on the faces of the widows.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Enugu Electricity distribution Company PLC (EEDC), the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in company of the Principal Manager, Community Management, Mrs. MaryJane Nwakuche, commended the humanitarian efforts of SEOF and prayed that God continue to bless Sir Emeka Offor, his wife, Barr (Mrs.) Adaora Offor and the entire family for always remembering the poor in our society.

“We at EEDC are proud to be a part of SEOF, and always excited to be present at its events, part of which is the rice distribution holding in Oraifite, today.”

“You all should count yourselves lucky to have a son as generous as Sir Emeka Offor, who always have you, the widows in mind at all times”.

“What he has been doing here is worth emulating, and your prayers have really contributed to the successes he has recorded in his businesses, and we urge you to continue in your prayers”

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Monica Nwabueze and Mrs. Joy Agu, thanked Sir Emeka Offor and his wife for always having their interest at heart and prayed that God continue to bless them and protect them from all evil.

“Just look at how we are all glowing, it is because we all have a husband in Sir Emeka Offor, who has never allowed us to lack in any way, always making sure we have food to eat, clothes to wear and money to do our businesses.

“May God continue to bless him and his family, amen!”, Mrs. Nwabueze prayed.