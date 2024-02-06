Sir and Lady Goodluck Obi Foundation empowers indigents, business owners

Blessing Akorowosi

A non-governmental organisation, Sir and Lady Goodluck Obi, on Sunday issued monetary grants to selected indigents, widows and business owners.

The beneficiaries were twelve men and six women, chosen from six kindreds in Umuanuka, Otolo-Nnewi of Anambra state resident in Lagos. Each person got N500,000 grant.

At the empowerment occasion held at Loral Int’l School, Festac town, Lagos, the President of the foundation, Chief Goodluck Obi expressed gratitude to God for the platform to assist those in need.

He stated that he drew the inspiration from the Bible to set up a foundation that will support people, encourage them and restore their hope.

Chief Obi noted that the foundation has empowered several people in various spheres and will keep extending the help to more people.

His words, “My covenant with God is to continue doing good. Doing this empowerment, I feel good and I’m filled with joy. I thank God for giving me the platform. I’m not a politician and I don’t intend to be one. The purpose is to fulfill my covenant with God.

“The money given to them today is a grant to further improve their businesses. I believe that everyone is important.

“We have been spreading this initiative before, outside my hometown. This is not the first of its kind, we have built churches. We have people in our scholarship programmes, we give widows and widowers stipend monthly. We have done these in the past.”

The guest speaker of the event, Managing Director of Selling Champion Consultant Limited, George Emetuche who spoke on the topic– Towards a successful path, enjoined the beneficiaries to use the opportunity judiciously.

Emetuche urged them to work towards achieving their goals and not to look down on themselves.

“Be intentional about your success. Stop complaining, keep moving and don’t give up,” he charged.

In his remarks, the Interim Chairman of Anuka Progressive Union (APU), Lagos branch, Barrister Nicholas Muotanya appreciated Chief Obi for his kind gesture towards the people of his town.

He urged indigenes of Nnewi to follow suit for more people to be empowered in order to reduce the rate of poverty in the society.

Beneficiaries of the grants appreciated the convener for the privilege to be among the selected persons, pledging to use the funds well.