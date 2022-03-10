Champion Newspapers Limited
Silverbird Man of The Year Award , 16th Edition of Award Ceremony held in Lagos

By Peter
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right) receiving the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year Award from Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (second left) during the 16th edition of the Award Ceremony, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Sunday, 06 March 2022. With them: Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (left); First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (third left); Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (left) and others.
4

L-R… President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; his wife, Mrs. Grace Adesina; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke; Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and former Governor of Ogun State, otunba Gbenga Daniel.

L-r…Chairman of Air Peace .Barrister Allen Onyema , received  SilverBird  Extraordinary  Achievement award from First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

L-r…CEO Trainers Limited Dr (Mrs) Ajoke Ogunsan her husband Board Member Lagos State Security trust fund (LSSTF) Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

R-L… Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe ,Representative of  Chairman Innoson Group , barrister Dona Okeke , frank Charles Ume-Onyido,  Special Adviser for drainages and water resources Lagos state government  Engr Joe Igbokwe ,  Mr Moses Akigwe and others ,during the Silverbird Manufacture of the year award to Innoson group.

L-r…Pioneer of modern & Merchant Banking in Nigeria King Ebitimi Banico (OFR)  received Silverbird Ultimate Legend award Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke , at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Sunday, 06 March 2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

