Signing of Southeast DCB will address infrastructural deficit – Hon. Idu

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The member representing Onitsha North/Onitsha South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Idu, Tuesday, expressed optimism that the signing into law of the South East Development Commission Bill, DCB, will address Infrastructural deficit, boost business, and address security challenges in the geo-political zone.

Fielding questions from newsmen. In Onitsha, Hon. Idu commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill establishing the commission into law.

Hon. Idu also thanked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for the speedy passage of the bill.

Referring to the Act Establishing the South East Development Commission, Idu stated that it would ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the zone, as well as tackle ecological problems, and other related environmental or developmental challenges in South East region.

Hon. Idu further said that if these objectives are achieved, the zone will witness remarkable growth and development in the area of infrastructure, which will equally boost business and improve security.

He noted that gully erosion and other ecological issues are some of the critical challenges in his constituency and the entire South East Geo-political Zone, which require the attention of the new commission.

On the ongoing nationwide protest tagged, #EndBadGovernance, Hon. Idu noted that while there are obvious social and economic challenges, embarking on protest may worsen the situation.

According to him, what is termed peaceful protest may be hijacked by hoodlums and undermine the real purpose of the protest.

He advocates for dialogue as a better way of addressing the hardship and hunger in the land.