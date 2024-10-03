Signing of MOU to transfer Epe General Hospital to Fed. Govt during Lagos Trauma Conference 

L-R: Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN; Member representing Epe Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Mr. Wale Raji; Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs) Kemi Ogunyemi; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Permanent Secretary, Lagos Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye after the signing of an MOU on to transfer Epe General Hospital to the Federal Government during the Lagos Trauma Conference today.

