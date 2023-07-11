Champion Newspapers Limited
Siblings, 10 other suspected internet fraudsters nabbed in Abuja

By Editor
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters.

 

The suspects, including two brothers, Maxwell Nwanno and Kingsley Nwanno, were arrested at different estates in Gwarimpa, Katampe and Karu, axes of Abuja, following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

 

The other suspects are Owoh Chinedu, Ricaldo Francis, Thomas Pante, Chika Okoh, Okusun Destiny and Richard Anthony.

 

Others include Jonathan Victor, Ekulonor Emmanuel, Thompson Amieghemen and Kingsley Henry.

Items recovered from the suspects include over 20 mobile phones of different makes, nine laptops, three luxury Mercedes Benz cars, a Toyota Avalon and Lexus 330.

 

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

