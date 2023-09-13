Shun cultism, social vices, Gov Fubara charges secondary students

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has warned secondary school students against indulging in cultism and other social vices capable of truncating their academic pursuit.

Governor Fubara gave the warning during the commissioning of the remodeled Government Comprehensive School, GCSS, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

The Governor bemoaned the increasing rate of cultism amongst secondary school students nowadays.

“We have a problem in our school system and that problem is cultism among students. If you join cult when you are in primary or secondary school, by the time you get to the university, you have lost direction already.

“Please, I am begging you to shun cultism and other social vices because you are the future of our tomorrow, you are the ones that will take over from us,” he said.

Fubara noted that education is important for the growth of any society.”

The governor who described the project as unique to his administration said education is the foundation of development and greatness in the society. “The project we are commissioning is anchored on something very important, which is, our promise to our people.

“The money we are using to do these works is not my money, it is your money, so we owe you the duty to continue to do those things that impact your lives positively and make our system better.

“The immediate past administration saw the need to embark on the remodeling of this great school that we completed, today we have a world class edifice. We will continue to consolidate on the gains of my predecessor,” he said.

Furthermore, the governor enjoined management and teachers of GCSS, Borikiri to own the project and keep it in good shape.

“I want to charge the school authorities to own these facilities; you should keep them in good shape. We did this for the wellness of the system,” he added.

Performing the inauguration of the project, former NBA President, Onueze Okocha, SAN, commended the governor for embarking on the project which he described as a legacy project.

“I have seen that this project is indeed a legacy project. I sincerely thank you Your Excellency and your immediate predecessor for this remarkable gesture. You have completely transformed this school,” he stated.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom said the school project consists of 24-classroom blocks, admin block, library, science laboratory, ICT block, multi-purpose hall, and sport facilities.