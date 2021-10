To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Steve’s passing, this short film is a celebration of his life and his extraordinary vision. Steve believed that “people with passion can change the world for the better.” He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many of us see the same potential in ourselves. This is a tribute to Steve, and to the impact, he had on Apple and the world.

Watch video below: