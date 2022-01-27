Shooting Stars get narrow victory against Kwara United

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Shooting Stars Football Club on Wednesday get narrow victory against the visiting Kwara United Football Cub in the ongoing Premiere League.

The match which was played at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan saw the Shooting Stars beating its opponent 2:1 at the end of the tension soaked game.

Although, the Oluyole warriors won the match, analysts say the Shooting Stars do not deserve the victory.

Down with one goal, scored at the 59th minutes by Alao Danbani of Kwara United, the Shooting Stars through out the first half of the game had a dismal performance on the field, leaving the home crowd with the option of booing them.

However, shortly after a one minute silence was observed in honour of the late 3SC General Manager, Mr Rasheed Balogun, the players of the 3SC woke up from their slumber, changed the pattern of the game and scored the equalising goal .

The 3SC goal which served as a tonic to the players saw both teams battling to win the match, with more chances coming for the Oluyole Warriors.

Hope, however brightened for the 3SC when a sharp kick on the ball came through Ebenezer Odeyemi of the 3SC which rolled the ball into the net, beating the Kwara United goalkeeper to score the winning goal at the 4th minute out of the 5minutes added time.

