Shocking: Immigration “intercepts” Bobrisky at Seme Border over attempt to exit Nigeria to avoid trial

Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, have reportedly arrested controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, at the Seme border while attempting to flee Nigeria to Benin Republic.

Social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, disclosed this via a post on his Instagram page on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Verydarkman said Bobrisky’s arrest was linked to his attempt to evade an ongoing investigation by the House of Representatives.

The influencer had been invited to answer questions over the viral leaked audio recordings in which Bobrisky allegedly admitted to bribing officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to avoid imprisonment.

The recordings also implicated Bobrisky in a money laundering case that was allegedly dropped by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Bobrisky has been arrested this morning at the Seme border while trying to enter Benin Republic to escape the current investigation by the House of Reps. He is allegedly being held by Nigerian immigration…let’s wait for Bob to debunk this. Cho Cho Cho,” Verydarkman wrote.