Shocking ! Chukwu, LP senatorial candidate, in Enugu shot, burnt alive in his car

.as hoodlums set PDP Reps candidate campaign vehicle ablaze

By Cosmas Chukwu

It is unfortunate that Enugu returned to its old ways of violent political killings, on Wednesday, with the reported assassination of Oyibo Chukwu, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Enugu East Senatorial Zone election in Saturday’s election.

Enugu had since earned a place as the hotbed of political killings in Nigeria, when it entered the democratic space of the current dispensation with the killing of some high-profile personalities including:

Chimere Ikoku, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Victor Nwankwo, younger brother of Arthur Nwankwo, founder of Eastern Mandate Union (EMU) and Sunday Ugwu, elder brother of Nwabueze Ugwu, lawyer and member of the House of Assembly.

In Chukwu’s case, the veteran politician was reportedly attacked by yet to be identified gunmen, who waylaid the vehicle he was travelling in with some party stalwarts within the Amechi Awkunanaw axis of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The old time politician is one of those favoured to win Saturday’s election in which former governor of the State, Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party and Ada Ogbu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are also contesting.

The Advocate, an Enugu-based online newspaper, quoted a source, who does not want to be named as saying that Chukwu and his driver were assassinated, adding: “Our candidate is dead! He was killed inside his campaign vehicle; a Sienna bus. We finished campaign in parts of Nkanu West and he was heading home before the assailants attacked him and killed him.

Identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained but Labour party leaders who spoke to our reporter said the Senate candidate’s phones were not connecting.

The persons responsible for this arsonic acts still remain unknown.

Similarly, , the driver of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Enugu South and North constituency, Hon Offor Chukwuegbo was killed along same axis by gunmen reportedly shouting “No election in Biafra land”

The campaign vehicle belonging to Chukwuegbo that he was driving was also set ablaze in the incident.

It was learnt that Barr Chukwu was billed to be hosted for a reception by his Amurri community on Thursday by 2.00pm.

Sources stated that the Hilux vehicle bearing the gunmen had overtaken his branded Sienna bus at the Amaechi axis and opened fire severally at it. It ignited in the process and burnt the entire occupants in it.

Younger brother of the candidate, Lucky Chukwu said last night ” the story is terrible. I cannot say more than this for now, but this is bad”. He was said to be returning home after a campaign tour”

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Chijioke Edeoga however confirmed the story, saying that ” the entire occupants of the sienna car were burnt to ashes”.

” This is a devastating blow for us. I was with the candidate on Tuesday and we were planning how to attend the reception by his community. It is unfortunate that this can happen”, Edeoga said.

Also Chukwuegbo, who confirmed the killing of his driver, said the gunmen may have attacked him before reportedly running into the Labour Party candidate

He added however that while those that attacked his driver rode on tricycle, those that attacked the Labour Party candidate rode on Hilux vehicle.

“I must tell you that nobody escaped from the sienna bus belonging to the Labour party from what I heard. My driver may have been attacked before that of the Labour Party”, Offor the popular Eke Otu market in Amechi Awkunanaw.