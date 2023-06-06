Shock, disbelief as gunmen kill UI professor 

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Residents of Moniya , a suburb of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo state were thrown into panic and fear as unknown gunmen shot dead a professor at the University of Ibadan, Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole in the late hours of Monday.

Sympathisers who were visibly gripped with fear gathered at the scene of the incident discussing the dastardly act .

No one could ascertain the motove of the killers whether they are hired assassins or armed robbers.

Eyewitness account said the body of the victim was removed from the scene in a pool of blood by policemen from Moniya Police station.

It was gathered that the don was killed while returning to his home at Moniya .

The lifeless body of the victim has been deposited at UI Anatomy, it was gathered.

A source in the university told our correspondent that Ajewole’s car was taken away after he was shot dead by his killers.

One of the friends of the deceased, Olukayode Ogunsanwo, also confirmed the death on Tuesday.

The friend who was in a sober mood, simply said, “Yes. It is true. It is true”.

Ajewole, until his death, was a lecturer in the Department of Forest Resources Management of the university.

He was born on 6 March 1962.

Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Joke Akinpelu, when contacted, also confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Akinpelu, who did not give further information, said, “Yes, it is true. But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins. He was killed yesterday. The incident happened yesterday”.

Effort to reach the Police Command Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) , SP Adewale Osifeso for comment was unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls nor respond to enquiries through text message.

But a source close to the police said investigation into the killing has commenced by the state Police Command to unravel those behind the criminal act.