“Shining a Spotlight on Unsung Heroes: CAHR Awards Africa 2023 Calls for Nominations”

The African continent is ablaze with anticipation as the call for nominations ignites the much-anticipated Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards Africa 2023. Recognising the unsung heroes and visionary organisations behind social justice, transformative impact, and local economic growth, this prestigious event has become an indispensable milestone on Africa’s journey towards a brighter future.

With its inception in 2019, the CAHR Awards Africa has emerged as a transformative force, an initiative jointly led by CSR-in-Action Advocacy, Global Rights, and Zenera Consulting. This unique platform is dedicated to honouring extraordinary individuals and organizations whose unwavering commitment to national development, social justice, and community engagement has created a lasting impact, empowering African communities to thrive.

The CAHR Awards Africa 2023 warmly welcomes nominations from across the African continent, valuing diverse perspectives and experiences that enrich our society. Individuals and organisations tirelessly working in areas such as human rights advocacy, gender equality, social justice, and community development are invited to showcase their remarkable contributions. The public can nominate their preferred candidates by visiting www.sitei.org/cahrawards on or before May 31st, 2023. The nominees will be reviewed by a panel of judges and subsequently revealed to the public for voting.

The 2023 CAHR Awards Africa will feature a diverse range of nine prestigious categories, including The MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award, Ken Saro-Wiwa Environmental Management Award, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award for Individuals, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award for Companies, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award for Individuals, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award for Companies, The Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award, The Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership, and Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award.

“It is essential to recognise and honour heroic individuals and organisations within African communities. They are the impetus behind social justice, constructive transformation, and local economic growth. Inspiring others and promoting a culture of transformative impact throughout the continent for the past 4 years, the CAHR Awards Africa continue to offer a valid forum to highlight their outstanding work,” said Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action.

As the fifth ceremony beckons, the CAHR Awards Africa stands as a vital milestone on Africa’s path to a brighter future. By honouring remarkable individuals and forward-thinking organisations, the CAHR Awards Africa fosters transformative impact, empowering African communities to thrive. Awardees receive bespoke statuettes, commemorating their achievements, and gain the opportunity to connect with past winners, fostering collaborations that amplify influence and drive greater positive change.

CSR-in-Action, a leading conglomerate at the forefront of sustainability-driven businesses, consists of three pillars: consulting, training, and advocacy. With a global presence, including Ontario, Canada, CSR-in-Action has cemented its reputation as a trusted name in the field of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.