Shettima unveils $4.8bn healthcare investment

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has announced that the Federal Government’s healthcare reforms have attracted over 4.8 billion dollars in potential investments.

Speaking at the commissioning of Sahad Hospitals in Abuja, Shettima outlined a comprehensive strategy to address longstanding challenges and propel Nigeria’s healthcare system into the future.

He emphasised the need for unity in the health sector, stating, “Our health sector calls upon us all to unite. The promise of this day is one we cannot overlook.”

Shettima highlighted the government’s commitment to revitalising the healthcare system, with reforms anchored on a robust roadmap designed to tackle persistent issues.

The Vice-President acknowledged challenges in the healthcare sector, including surging medicine costs, long hospital waiting times, and a shortage of health workers.

He emphasised the importance of private sector involvement in improving access to quality healthcare.

Shettima praised the Chairman/Founder of Sahad Group of Companies, Alhaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa, for his contributions to healthcare and his commitment to touching lives through his business.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the hospital as a new chapter in Nigerian healthcare.

He added that the establishment of the hospital was a vision that exemplified what could be achieved when public-spirited individuals invest in their fellow citizens’ health.

The Vice Chairman of Sahad Hospital, Dr Shamsuddeen Aliyu, described the hospital as a state-of-the-art facility showcasing their commitment to providing quality healthcare.

According to him, the hospital represents more than just a physical structure; it embodies the vision for a healthier future where everyone has access to comprehensive and compassionate care.

He explained that Sahad Hospital has a 200-bedded capacity with seven operating theatres, 13 dialysis machines, as well as 10-bedded ICU units.