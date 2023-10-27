Shettima! Best Loyal VP, Atiku is not! Samson RAIN

VP Shettima, Stands tall for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku did not stand tall for his former Boss OBJ. 99% loyalty is not a complete loyalty, and it is Fake! Said Samson, one of the Aide of OPC Founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun.

Senator Kashim Shettima, has been described as the best VP for Nigeria so far, the Group said they have studied him, they have gone through his profiles from the days as a Governor and a Senator, they said he is a running mate with Great Sense of Loyalty, according to the group leader, he said Loyalty pays! When working with your boss or any establishment, your Loyalty must be 100%, to your boss and to the establishment you represent, 99% loyalty is fake! Atiku was not Loyal to his boss while serving Nigeria as vice President to Former president Obasonjo.

Prince Adewale Samson, an anti-corruption crusader for good governance a former Aide to Dr. Frederick Fasehun, the founder of Odua People’s Congress (OPC), National Chairman of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Samson a former Governorship candidate in the 2019 General Election. Coordinator for (RAIN) Re-Awaken initiative of Nigeria, was also the Director Inter-Party Affairs for Tinubu/Shettima Campaign in Lagos State.

Speaking to one of our reporters on a telephone conversation regarding the Chicago State University of President Tinubu Certificate etc. Samson said he wish not to dabble into the matter, because it is before the highest court in the land, the supreme court of Nigeria, but he is not happy the way the former Vice president Atiku who claimed to be a learned person is dragging Nigeria, painting Nigeria as a bad Nation, that all Atiku is doing is not healthy for our democracy.

He said, Election as come and gone, winners emerge and Atiku as a loser also emerges, but because of the bitterness in human nature, instead of going home as a loser and preparing for another election, though! Atiku knows he can no longer contest election again because of his age decided to drag the country into the mess we are seeing all around social Media today, Atiku is no longer going to be relevant in Nigeria politics again, with what is going on now nobody will like to associate with him, Samson advice we should not entertain Atiku CSU news again, that if we notice, it’s only Atiku that is going around with it, president Tinubu is busy and don’t have that time.

RAIN Boss Mr. Samson Adewale said, Nigeria is going through a Surgical Operation, and needed no distraction by anybody what so ever, and the Doctors that are handling the Operation in the theater are well trained Professionals, we have implicit confidence in the ability of both President Tinubu and VP Shettima, while the Operation is ongoing we also need to pray for the success of it, this is the truth of the matter, when a person is very sick, you need to pray while the Operation is ongoing, also, the President need to talk to all his Cabinet Ministers to ensure the proper harnessing of both the human and material resources in their respective areas of jurisdiction in order to turn them into fortunes.

At this point now, Nigerians are calling on VP Shettima to quickly setup a tutorial class for Atiku to come and learn Politics and Loyalty from him, Atiku need to come down from the high hills put down his shoulders to learn shettimas VPs momentous victory to APC, because our exegetic review of the just concluded Elections shows that Shettima distinction between Politics and Governance is legendary. Because of his commitment and loyalty to the president he serves.

The landmark achievement VP Shettima brought to bear immensely gave APC the desired victory and we are appreciative of that. His sleepless nights, several strategic meetings and consultations before, during and after the electioneering processes has written his name on the list of the hall of fame and his professional expertise during the election. Posterity will treat Shettima well. Said Samson