Sheriff condoles Mangal, says late mother a rare gem

Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the late mother of famous Katsina State business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Hajiya Murja Mangal, as a rare gem and an outstanding woman.

Sheriff, a two term former governor of Borno said this when he visited Mangal to condole him on the death of his mother on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that Mangal came out well because of the sacrifice his mother made to bring him up.

Sheriff added that the deceased who died at the age of 85 after a brief illness, stood out among her mates in her generation as a great industrious woman who engaged in several trade to bring up her children.

The former Borno governor while condoling Mangal, commended him for justifying his mother’s sacrifices on him, noting that she would be proud of him even in death.

He prayed Allah to grant Mangal and his entire family the fortitude to bear the loose, and eternal rest to the soul of his mother.

Mangal is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the African Group of Companies Nigeria Limited, Max Air Limited, and Katsina Dyeing and Printing Textiles Limited.

He recently established a rice processing mills and fertilizer blending plants and many other ventures in Katsina State to create job opportunities for people in the state.

Sheriff was accompany on the visit by Sen. Abubakar Gada, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the immediate past Executive Director of Project of Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC), Mr Bernard Milko and Alhaji Mahmoud Bichi.

Also on his entourage were Habu Fari, and Alhaji Mustapha Zannab among others.

