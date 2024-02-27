Shelve the planned protest for now, Olubadan pleads with NLC

… ‘ Nigeria has future in Tinubu ‘

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Amidst the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) , the Paramount Traditional ruler of Ibadanland , the Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Lekan Balogun has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient, and shelve the protest , as there is future in the current administration of President Bola Tinubu .

NLC is protesting the current hardship faced by the people . They blamed the hardship on the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu .

Oba Balogun who painfully acknowledged that the masses of the people are truly in agony owing to the policies of the President Tinubu-led administration, maintained that the President meant well for the country and that the pains being experienced could be likened to birth pain usually experienced by a would-be new mother.

The monarch spoke through his Personal Assistant (Media) Oladele Ogunsola in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan yesterday.

The Oludan played host to a team made up of the management of Agrolivestock Resources and a Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Grassroots Livestock Mega Ranch Initiative led by Mr. Alex Ajuwon in his Palace , Ibadan.

Oba Balogun said ” It is a well known fact that what follows after the excruciating pains of a woman in labour with good midwife around, perseverance and mercy of God is usually the arrival of a bundle of joy to the admiration of all and sundry.

” Let’s all see ourselves as the woman in labour, persevere and pray for God’s mercy as we have in attendance a good midwife in President Tinubu and look towards a successful delivery of bundles of joy”.

Olubadan, who pleaded with the labour unions and other groups planning mass protest against the Federal Government to shelve the idea as the time is not auspicious for such now, adding, “people are so tensed up now and they may be uncontrollable and the situation may become counter-productive at the end of the day”.

He urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu the benefit of the doubt on his affirmed resolve to take the country to the promised land noting that conscious must not be lost of where and how the country got to the present situation and all hands must be on deck by giving all the necessary support to Mr. President and his team with a firm resolve to swim and save with him.

The monarch commended the initiative of the visiting team as the best for this period in the country. “I commend and appreciative of your initiative which would spur and give reorientation to the younger generation towards rekindling their interest in modern agriculture”.

Earlier in his brief remark, the leader of the visiting team, Ajuwon disclosed that the young men and women in the idea were desirous of adding more values, create job opportunities for the youths through modern Agrolivestock. He sought for the understanding and support of Oba Balogun towards realizing their set-objectives.