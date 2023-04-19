Shell, NNPC, NLNG, others honoured at NIES 2023 Summit

SHELL Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, SPDC, received the highest number of awards at the Dinner and Award Night hosted by the organizers of the 2023 sixth Nigeria International Energy Summit, NIES, in Abuja.

Daily Champion reports that SPDC carted away the Upstream Company of the Year Award, Best Offshore Oil and Gas Company of the Year, Best Exhibitor at NIES 2022 as well as Best Petroleum Support Company Award.

The other companies and stakeholders that received awards for distinguished services in various categories in the oil and gas sector included Mele Kyari, Group CEO of NNPC and Osagie Okubor, who won Energy Personality Award.

Total Energy won the Best Fully Integrated Company Award, while NNPC Retail Ltd got the award for Best Downstream Company of the Year Award and NNPC Ltd. won the Energy Innovation Award.

The Life Time Energy Industry Award went to Nkechi Obi, Group Managing Director, Techno Oil, while Gas Utilization Award and Local Content Company of the Year Award was given to NLNG Ltd.

In another category, Oil Service Company of the Year Award went SLV Nigeria, while Best Independent Oil Producers Award went to First Exploration and Production, First EMP, among others.

Sunday Babatunde and Musa Saed were presented with the Industry Acknowledgment Award for their huge contributions to the sector.

The dinner, sponsored by the Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB also featured dancing and laughter sessions as Nigerian music maestro, Johnny Drill, played his numerous hit songs.

This year’s Summit, themed ‘Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future’, was declared open on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari, and it is featuring panel discussions on crucial issues affecting the energy sector in Nigeria and Africa.