Shell Nigeria wins multiple awards at 2024 SPE

Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN) won the coveted Best Exhibitor award at the 2024 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) held in Lagos August 5 – 7, in addition to seven trophies won by employees. The Shell exhibition combined educative posters with learning sessions for engineering students as well as free medical services where hundreds of conference participants received check-up and drugs.

SPE International President Terry Palisch, and Chairman of the Nigeria Council Salahudeen Tahir who jointly presented the award described Shell as a leading light in the oil and gas industry, providing valuable support particularly to indigenous companies. Asset Development and Subsurface Manager for the Shell Petroleum Development Company, Oladipo Ashafa and the Shell team received the award on behalf of SCiN.

Ashafa said the award was “a reward for professional & technical excellence.” He added: “We recognise that, being an industry leader, puts on us enormous responsibility and we have continued to rethink and reshape our strategies in a manner that brings optimal value to Nigeria, our partners and the local service industry.”

For the individual categories, Ngozi Okonkwo won the Bernard Oboarekpe Drilling & Completions Award and Best New Member Recruiter; Olalekan Balogun won the Prof. Michael Onyekonwu Reservoir Description and Dynamics Award; Femi Obakhena won the ‘Prof. Chi Ikoku Production and Operations Award; Oladipo Ashafa won the 2024 Industry Young Executive Award and Chairman’s Medallion and Magdalene Umoh who was the 2024 Conference Chairman also got the Chairman’s Medallion.

SNEPCo Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni congratulated the Shell team for the successful participation, and thanked SPE for “providing a platform for companies to showcase their contributions to the industry and for professionals to exchange ideas.”

Earlier this year, Shell companies in Nigeria emerged Best Exhibitor at the 7th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, and also took home the International Oil Company of the Year 2024 Award at the 8th Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).