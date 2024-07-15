Shell Nigeria MD, Okunbor, honoured for exemplary leadership

The Managing Director of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, was on Thursday night recognised for his “Invaluable contributions to the Nigerian energy sector and his service to humanity.”

Osagie received the Award for Exemplary Leadership and Service to Humanity from a Lagos-based NGO, Heritage for Life Foundation, at a ceremony held in Lagos.

A Director of the Foundation, and former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo, handed out the award which he said was instituted to promote “moral qualities and attitudes pivotal to the growth of a stable and functional society” by recognising individuals who exbibit the virtues.

An elated Okunbor said: “I’m pleased at this recognition which calls for greater commitment to the highest standards of leadership and service to humanity. With the support of my colleagues and other stakeholders, I hope to continue to contribute to the development of our country.”

The award from the foundation was the second bestowed on the longest serving Country Chair of Shell companies in Nigeria in the past month.

At the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Okunbor was conferred with the Diamond Ambassador of Brand Nigeria as part of NIPR’s Diamond Jubilee National Awards.

Presenting the award, the NIPR President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Ike Neliaku, noted that Okunbor earned the award having demonstrated exceptional leadership as Chairman of the largest energy company in Nigeria that had made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria in more than seven decades.

Okunbor’s contributions to the energy sector are the highlights of a career in Shell which has seen him serve in Nigeria, the UK, Brunei and the Netherlands before his appointment as Managing Director, SPDC and Country Chair in 2015.

In May, the executive council of the Nigerian Gas Association recognised Okunbor for “outstanding contributions towards the advancement of Nigeria’s gas sector.”