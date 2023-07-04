SHELL appoints new Managing Director, Gbobo, For Shell Nigeria gas limited

LEADING energy company, Shell, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ralph Gbobo as the Managing Director of its gas distribution company, Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, with effect from 1st July 2023.

Ralph succeeds Ed Ubong who has taken up a new position within the Shell group.

Until this appointment, Ralph was the Manager, Commercial and Non-Operated Venture of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Shareholders Representative for the seven SPDC onshore non-operated venture assets. He comes to SNG with a wealth of oil and gas industry experiences. SNG is part of the Shell Energy business line in Nigeria.

“Ralph’s appointment is a product of diligence, competence and commitment to Shell’s core values and our drive to powering progress by delivering more and cleaner energy to businesses in Nigeria,” General Manager, Shell Energy Nigeria, Markus Hector, said.

Ralph will be responsible for leading SNG and safely delivering its domestic gas growth aspirations. He is passionate about unlocking the domestic gas-to-energy value chain to support the development of the Nigerian economy.

Ralph said of the appointment, “I am filled with humility and resolve to spark innovation, promote sustainable growth, and create shared value for all. Collaboratively, we will drive advancements, empower communities, and demonstrate outstanding performance in our mission to achieve a cleaner, and promising energy future for Nigeria.”

His 21-year career in Shell has seen him move from the crude and products supply and trading development in the downstream to several other roles in the upstream, including Commercial Manager Crude Handling and Gas Integration Manager roles.

Ralph holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering and an MBA.

He has a strong zeal for nurturing talent and manages a diverse team that aims to bridge the Nigerian energy gap.

Ralph is a father of four boys/men and His interests include fishing, sailing, travelling and golf.