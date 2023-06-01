Shareholders of TotalEnergies approve N8.5bn dividend payout for 2022 financial year  

Shareholders of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc have approved N8.49 billion dividend payout for 2022 financial year that translated to N25 per ordinary share for shareholders.

The sharholders gave the approval at the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday in Lagos, while approving all resolutions.

The shareholders of the company commended the Board and management for an impressive results.

The company, despite inflationary pressure, recorded N141.12 billion or 41 per cent increase in 2022 turnover to close at N482.47 billion when compared with N341.35 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2021.

However, Profit After Tax (PAT) decreased by four per cent from N16.86 billion to N16.11 billion due to rising costs.

They also congratulated Mrs Bunmi Popoola- Mordi, former Company Secretary of Totalenergies for being appointed as an Executive Director, which took effective from April 1.

Speaking at the AGM, the Chairman of the company, Mr Jean-Phillipe Torres, said in 2022 financial year, the environment was replete with incidents of insecurity, gunmen attacked and insurgency and banditry across the nation.

According to him, the development was a huge challenge in the country.

Torres said that the negative effect of inflation had been far-reaching, as the company saw prices rise exponentially across food, goods and services, while inflation surged dramatically month on month.

“By December, inflation had risen to 21.34 per cent year-on-year and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had increased to 18.85 per cent year-on-year. The Naira continued on a downward spiral.

“The Russia Ukraine war which began in February 2022 had reaching implications well beyond security, the borders of the two countries and several continents.

“Nigeria was not exempted from the impact of the war as there were significant increases in wheat and energy prices in the country.

“The price of bread and some other wheat-related products increased by as much as 100 per cent. Coupled with supply chain challenges AGO opened the year at N350 per litre and close at N850.

“On the local aviation market, we saw air fares double in response to inflation and rising costs of aviation fuel,” he added.

He, however, reiterated the company’s ambition to become the responsible energy major and a world class player in sustainable energy, saying that “this what we will continue to focus our efforts”.