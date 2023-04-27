Shammeh donates food items to Orphanage Home to mark 60th birthday

As part of activities marking his 60th birthday anniversary, Hon Shamsudeen Abiodun Olaleye has donated food and edible items to orphans at the SOS Children’s Village, Isolo, Lagos.

The donation was made on Thursday, 27th April 2023 on his behalf by a delegation of Turaki Support Group (TSG), a political group founded by the former Executive Chairman of Isolo LCDA.

The leader of the delegation, Hon Shamsideen Aderibigbe, said the birthday celebrant graciously appreciated God’s favours in his life, hence he decided to show his appreciation and gratitude by extending his helping hands to the less- privileged in the society.

Other members of the delegation are: Lanre Olaleye, Alhaja Gbemisola Odusolạ, Dele Makanjuola, Alhaja Kehinde Ajala, Adedayo Osokoya, Prince Bolaji Yusuf, Alhaja Monsurat Ayinla, Aishat Olugbade and Temitope (Bumdek) Odukeye.

