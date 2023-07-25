Champion Newspapers Limited
Shameful: Operatives of DSS, Nigeria Correctional Service in free for all fight over custody of Emefiele

By Editor
It was a shameful sight to behold as the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Correctional Service exchanged blows at the premises of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi over who takes custody of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

 

Recall that the Federal High Court in Ikoyi granted Emefiele bail, but ordered the Nigeria Correctional Service to keep the suspended CBN Governor in their custody pending the perfection of his bail.

 

Shortly after the court’s ruling, there were strong indications that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Emefiele who has been granted bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court Lagos would be re-arrested by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS).

 

This indication was propelled by the presence of well-armed operatives milling around the entrance door to the court room.

 

The DSS positioned their security Toyota Hilux jeep close to the entrance of the court and refused to leave the court premises.

 

Sensing the agenda of the DSS, operatives of the Nigeria Correctional Service decided to weigh in, insisting that the court order expressly ordered them to have custody of Emefiele. Things got to a head between the two government security agencies until they started throwing punches in public.

 

Meanwhile, Emefiele’s lawyers are still seated in the court while the judge is trying to prevail on the DSS to allow the defendant perfect his bail terms instead of re-arresting him

