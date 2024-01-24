Shaibu Visits Family Of Late Jonah Ifada

…says his death shocking, devastating

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, Tuesday described the death of Hon Jonah Ifada as shocking and devastating.

Ifada, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission, died December 29, 2023 in Benin City.

Shaibu spoke at the residence of the deceased, when he led some of his aides and political associates on a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

According to him, “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of our brother and friend, Hon Jonah Ifada, it’s very unfortunate that he is no more. He has gone to join our Lord and Saviour.”

“When the news of his passing broke out, I said it was not possible because he was full of life during our last encounter at the wedding ceremony of my Chief of Staff’s daughter.”

“I still find it very difficult till date to believe that he is no more, even though I know death is inevitable, it is still like a dream to me. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.

“But that’s the sad reality of life. Death can visit anybody at anytime, it can even visit the hale and hearty before the sick. Remember the story of a former President whom many wished dead, but sadly, some of those hearty persons who wished him dead are no more today.”

“That is to say that at all time, we need to be ready because we don’t know when that time will come. He (Ifada) has concluded his assignment on Earth and gone to meet his Saviour.”

“To you, his family, this sad event will test your faith, but do not despair for the Lord is with you. Even God Almighty said we should give Him thanks at all time. In all, we should know that God does not give permission, even our brother and friend had permission to come back home and reunite with Him.”

“For the children, those records he had set for you and wanted you to become, this is the time to beat those records and set new ones. This is the only way to immortalise him.”

“For those he had left behind, we all have to be strong and live a worthy life, we don’t know when the time will come. We pray that God grants us long life in good health, but we must be ready at all times because we don’t know when the time will come.

“We can only pray that God Almighty grants the soul of our departed brother and friend eternal rest in His bosom,” the Deputy Governor added.

Responding, the first son of the deceased, David Ifada, thanked the Deputy Governor for the visit and especially for his support to the family during this difficult time.