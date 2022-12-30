Shaibu refutes $300,000 bribery allegation

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has refuted the allegation by the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, purporting that he gave the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the sum of $300,000 to hand over to Orbih as part of some sort of political settlement regarding the Edo State chapter of the PDP.

In a statement, Shaibu said the allegation is false, urging that the insinuations be disregarded.

He said, “It has come to my attention that the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, has made a false allegation purporting that I had given the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the sum of $300,000 to hand over to Orbih as part of some sort of political settlement regarding the Edo State chapter of the PDP.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“I want to state without equivocation that no such transaction ever occurred. It even betrays reasons that I, as Deputy Governor, would have to send the State Governor, my boss, on an errand to hand money to a party leader. It is an aberration of the highest proportion that deserves no contemplation.”

Shaibu added, “I, therefore, condemn the rumour in its entirety and urge that the insinuations be disregarded as it has no basis in facts.”

SHAIBU REJECTS $300,000 BRIBERY ALLEGATION

It has come to my attention that the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, has made an absolutely false allegation purporting that I had given the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the sum of $300,000 to hand over to Orbih as part of some sort of political settlement regarding the Edo State chapter of the PDP.

Nothing can be farther from the truth.

I want to state without equivocation that no such transaction ever occurred. It even betrays reasons that I, as Deputy Governor, would have to send the State Governor, my boss, on an errand to hand money to a party leader. It is an aberration of the highest proportion that deserves no contemplation.

I, therefore, condemn the rumour in its entirety and urge that the insinuations be disregarded as it has no basis in facts.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline