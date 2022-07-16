Shaibu hails Bendel Insurance, as team qualifies for NPFL, beats Ikorodu City 2-0

The Edo State Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, has hailed the Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin for securing a place in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after defeating Ikorodu City Football Club 2-0.

The match was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City, on Thursday evening.

The two goals by Bendel Insurance were recorded in the second half of the match.

The first goal was netted in the 53rd minute by Echeta Deputy who came in as a substitute, while the second goal was scored through a penalty kick by Imade Osarenkhoe, which sealed the victory for Insurance’s qualification to NPFL.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the match, Shaibu commended the coaches, players, supporters, and management team for the victory, hailing all Edo citizens for their support for the club.

He said, “We are really happy about the promotion. It’s what we have prayed for. We thank the coaches, players, supporters, and the management team. Football is a team sport and teamwork has paid off. This is a gift for the new sports commission. We thank everybody that made this possible. We are ready to support the coach and work with him to ensure we remain in the NPFL.

“Bendel Insurance doesn’t belong to NNL but NPFL, and God has made it possible today. We will continue to thank God. We are up and will never go down again.”

Thanking the state government for its support, the team coach of Bendel Insurance, Monday Odigie, said, “You cannot have an edifice like the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and remain in NNL. We will work hard to ensure we remain in the NPFL and see that our supporters are happy.”

