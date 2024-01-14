Shaibu congratulates PDP Govs on Supreme Court victories

The Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP aspirant in the Edo 2024 gubernatorial election has congratulated the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, his Bauchi State counterpart, and the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, and Plateau State Governor, Mr. Caleb Muftwang, on their recent victories at the Supreme Court.

The apex court’s verdict affirmed them as the rightful winners of the governorship elections conducted in March 2023 in their respective states.

In a statement issued weekend, Philip Shaibu acknowledged the electoral and judicial battles that the three governors had overcome to secure their positions.

He commended their resilience and dedication to the democratic processes that guided their journeys up to the victory at the highest court in the land.

“I congratulate Governor Dauda Lawal, Governot Bala Mohammed, and Governor Caleb Muftwang on their well-deserved victories at the Supreme Court. This milestone signifies the triumph of truth, fairness, and the will of the people,” he stated.

Shaibu urged the governors to employ their mandate in serving the good people of their states.

He emphasized the significance of unity, calling upon the victorious governors to foster inclusivity and reconciliation among all residents of their respective states, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Now that the elections and judicial battles are over, it is essential for Governors to rally around their people, unite them under a common vision, and forge ahead in building stronger states. Their electoral magnanimity and commitment to an inclusive government will go a long way in garnering the support and trust of the people,” he added.

Shaibu extended his highest regards to the three governors in their respective offices and prayed that the Almighty God would grant them the wisdom and strength to pilot the affairs of their states to the envy of all, as he recognizes the shared commitment to service that binds leaders together in their quest for the development and progress of their respective states.

