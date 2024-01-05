Shaibu Assures Women of Fair Representation In Government

……If Elected Governor

Edo State Deputy Governor and frontline PDP governorship aspirant, Rt Hon Comrade Phillip Shaibu and wife, Comrade Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaibu, Thursday held a consultative meeting with the seven PDP LGA women leaders in Edo South Senatorial District.

The strategic meeting, at the instance of the PDP Edo South Senatorial woman leader, Rev Pat West-Irabor, held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Shaibu, in his remarks, assured that women will be accorded due recognition in the scheme of things, if elected Governor.

He told the women that they would be carried along in his government, while having access to working with a First Lady that can relate with their yearnings and aspirations.

Speaking earlier, PDP Edo South Senatorial Woman Leader, Rev Mrs Pat West-Irabor, while introducing the LGA women leaders, appealed to the Deputy Governor to give due consideration to women in his cabinet, if elected Governor.

In Her Excellency’s entourage were some members of the ‘Women on the Move’, an initiative of the Deputy Governor’s wife.

The meeting later went into a close door session as the Deputy Governor departed.