Shaibu adds another year today

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has dedicated his 54th birthday anniversary to all the political office holders and civil servants, Office of the Deputy Governor, for their resilience, perseverance, support, and understanding in the face of obvious challenges.

The Deputy Governor made the remarks today, Friday while speaking at a surprise birthday bash organized by the staff of his office to mark his 54th birthday anniversary.

He affirmed his unalloyed loyalty to his principal, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, dismissing the misconceptions about his perceived confrontation stance, adding that he strongly believes that the office of Governor must be respected at all times.

He further said that ” the Office of the Deputy Governor has been starved of statutory funds in the last five months and this has negatively affected the smooth running of the office, especially staff welfare”.

“Though the situation may not be too pleasant, l will continue to ensure that l put smiles on your faces in my private capacity and make the Christmas and New Year festivities worth celebrating for you and your families as it has always been my tradition over the years we have been together as a big, united family”.

“I feel highly honoured on this occasion of my birthday that you have deemed it necessary to put your scarce resources together to buy this beautiful cake and choice drinks to celebrate me”.

“Let me reiterate my commitment to the success of our Governor and the development of Edo State. I thank you and wish you and your families a merry Christmas and prosperous 2024 in advance”, Shaibu added.

Earlier in her remarks, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Abieyuwa Oyenmwense, described the Deputy Governor as a pleasant personality and wonderful boss with a large heart who sincerely cares about the welfare of people around him.

Also speaking, Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa, extolled the virtues and leadership qualities of the Comrade Deputy Governor.

While the Director, of Shared Services, ODG, Faith lrabor, noted that it was a momentous event to share in the birthday celebration of the State’s number two citizen.

A prayer session for the Deputy and his family was led by the Assistant Director of media/Public Relations, Pst Austin Otas-Osegbe.

Others who spoke at the colourful event eulogizing His Excellency were the Chief Accountant, Peter Okosun and Victor Osareniye, Head Driver – both of ODG.

Highlights of the ceremony were the cutting of the cake by the celebrant and the photo session amidst pomp and funfare.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng