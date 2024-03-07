SGF unveils indigenous pay satellite television network

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated a new indigenous satellite pay television network known as SLTV.

Akume also recalled that Nigerians had been yearning for a satellite paid television to serve as alternative to existing ones.

According to him, SLTV responds very loudly and clearly.

Akume, represented by his Senior Special Adviser , Technical, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji, disclosed that information made available to him, revealed that the new pay SLTV would give Nigerians value for their money.

He said the value would be terms of service, quality and affordability.

He said: “It is glaring that Metrodigital recognises the fact that the Federal Government has demonstrated an unwavering commitment through robust policies and legal framework to promote free competition and responsive broadcasting services in Nigeria.”

Akume stated that television remained the single largest source of video consumption.

Dr Infeanyi Nwafor, Managing Director, Metrodigital Ltd, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the firm was the owner of SLTV.

He disclosed that the company created the platform in 2023 and had been gradually rolling out all over Nigeria.

“Today, we wanted to formally introduce it to the country. It’s a platform that can bring good quality entertainment to every home in Nigeria, covering football, news, other entertainment, movies among others,” he said.

Nwafor said they would focus on quality service delivery on low cost as well as bring in many innovations, leveraging on the latest technologies.

He stated that they had waited till now to bring numerous things to Nigerians as a way of entertainment at very reasonable rates.

“The total package up to 55 channels including sports, news for only 5,000 naira a month,” Nwafor said.

He commended the federal government for trying so hard to change the provisions of the law and the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) code, which gave room to alternative competition, and facilitated the emergence of SLTV.

On sustainability, Nwafor assured that the company was experienced enough to stay in competition.

“As a matter of fact, Metrodigital is the first company to do digital television transmission in Nigeria and that was in 2004. We’ve been around for 20 years and will continue.

“Our message to Nigerians is that there is an alternative. They can now get all those services at very good quality at very reasonable prices,” he said.

Mr Charles Ebuebu, Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), also in an interview, noted the various challenges of past years.

He said that as NBC and regulator in the broadcast sector, they had looked at all issues and would review their policies to provide a viable and competitive broadcast sector where everyone would thrive.

“New entrance would be able to come in and have a sustainable business.

“We are looking at creating that ecosystem that would allow business to thrive basically,” Ebuebu said