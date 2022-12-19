Seven police public relations officers get IGP commendation award 

As police PRO conference ends with colourful gala night

by Patience Ogbo

Seven police public relations officers including the Lagos state police command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Oyo state police command spokesperson DSP Adewale Osifeso, Delta state police command spokesperson SP Bright Edafe, Kano State police command spokesperson – SP Haruna Abdulahi, FCT police command spokesperson- DSP Josephine Adeh,

Enugu State police command spokesperson – DSP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, Gombe State police command spokesperson- ASP Mahid Mua’zu Abubakar received awards at the just concluded PRO conference

The 2022 conference with the theme “Strengthening Strategic Communication Towards Police Reforms, Security and Integrity of 2023 Election” according to the Force Public Relationship Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who is the convener of the conference is apt as the country moves into the 2023 elections. The PROs bagged the Inspector General of Police’s Award for exemplary leadership and professionalism in Public Relations 2022, during the annual Public Relations Officers conference held at the Kakanfo Inn Ibadan Oyo state from December 12th- 15th.

The Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba was represented at the event by the DIG in charge of FCID DIG Babatunde Kukumo who urged the police public relations officers to ensure that they have good public perception and work hard to be good image makers.

He said ‘” The 2023 election in Nigeria will hold . Nigeria Police Force in synergy and corporation with other sister security agencies will ensure a free , fair , credible and transparent elections. I make bold about this because we have done it before. People raise doubts and fear weather elections will hold in Edo State . The election was peaceful,free of rancour in Edo State. There was palpable fear if Anambra state election would hold but it was a huge success, same with Ekiti and Osun states.

Admonishing the police public relations officers to be good image makers , the IGP said ” police public relations officers are image makers and in the course of making image, there is alot of things involved. You either make an image that is positive or an image that have consequences on your agencies or organisation. You become the good PRO only if you can create an image that is positive on your organization or agencies you are representing . Outside that, it is expected that PRO should be good communicator. It is not only when you are able to speak well. It is the capacity to reach out to your audience. You must make meaning, it must generate response. our pro should be good communicators so that whatever they reel out will have positive effects on the audience. We are looking for a way to change the perception of the people, attitude, we can do this effectively through our PROs. How others perceive you plays a major role in what you do . The meaning of that is even when you are not too good, if the members of the public perceived that you are good, that is the rating. Concerning the 2023, it is not only about strengthening communication to the Force, it is not only restricted to strengthening communication to PRO of various agencies. We are also looking at strengthening communication to others so you must be strategic in your communication.

The conference also had in attendance heads of security agencies in the State, public relations relations practitioners from other security agencies, PR Experts from Nigerian Institute of Public relations (NIPR), African Public Relations Associations (APRA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), high profile media executives as well as other critical stakeholders in the PR sector.

The Police Public Relations Officers in Nigeria comprising the 37 Command Public Relations Officers covering the 36 States of the Federation and FCT, Abuja, 17 Zonal Public Relations Officers, Liaison Officers of Police Formations, as well as the Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department based in the Force Headquarters, Abuja and the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos were tutored by seasoned experts in matters relating to Elections Management, Law Enforcement, and Communications as well as Resource Persons from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

The conference ended with a gala night that saw the officers in a relaxed mood dancing , as the police band rendered melodious songs.