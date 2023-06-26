Seven dead, 15 injured in Ogbomoso road crash — FRSC

Six persons have been confirmed dead, while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries at Sekona on the Ogbomoso-Odo-Oba road in the Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The crash, involving a commercial bus and a trailer, occurred on Sunday evening.

Also, an Okada rider lost his life, on Monday morning, after he ran into a stationary vehicle at Gbede, very close to Ote, on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses reveals that the victims were all male adults, and their corpses had been deposited at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital mortuary while the injured ones were taken to Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, for medical attention.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the commercial bus with 21 passengers on board and the trailer were heading North before the incident happened.

One of the witnesses, Seun Fakorede, said, “The accident occurred Sunday evening. The driver of the bus was trying to overtake the trailer at that sharp corner and suddenly he lost control and hit the trailer. All of a sudden, the bus veered off the road and somersaulted almost five times. Five people died immediately. Others were quickly rushed to the hospital by the road safety officials.”

Confirming the two incidents to newsmen on Monday, the Ogbomoso Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Isaac Adebayo, said, “The incident happened Sunday evening around 17:00 hours.

“Five died immediately. My people have gone there this morning. I just confirmed from him that another person died at the hospital, making it six altogether.

“Also this morning, my people have to go to another rescue on the Ilorin road. An Okada rider ran into a trailer again at Gbede, very close to Ote. He also died. That’s the information I’ve gotten so far,” he explained.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng