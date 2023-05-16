Seun Kuti detained, apologises to police officer, offers ₦‎12,000 for repair of damaged vehicle

Embattled Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, has reportedly apologized to the police officer he slapped on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Punch reporting, Seun also gave the assaulted police officer ₦‎12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle.

According to the report, the officer had trailed Seun Kuti to his Akin Osiyemi residence off Allen Avenue, Ikeja after the musician bashed his vehicle on the Third Mainland bridge.

The newspaper quoted a source saying: “Seun Kuti was the one that bashed the officer’s vehicle, and the policeman followed him to call his attention to it, but the musician alighted from his car and slapped the policeman as seen in the trending video. However, the officer reported the incident at the Police Command in Ikeja.”

Another source added: “The policeman was alone. After the altercation, he followed Seun Kuti to his home in Ikeja, and the musician apologised to the policeman and gave him ₦12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle.

“But the officer reported the incident at the Area F Police Command in Ikeja, and deposited the ₦12,000 at the counter while he gave a written statement concerning the incident.”

Seun Kuti was declared wanted by the police after a trending video on the internet of the incident.

He reported himself to the police where he is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, popularly known as Panti, in Yaba, Lagos State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the report that Seun Kuti apologised to the assaulted policeman and gave him the sum of ₦‎12,000 for vehicle repair.

Hundeyin said: “Although the investigation is still ongoing, your correspondence is correct. Seun Kuti apologized to the officer on Saturday and gave him ₦‎12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle after the officer followed him to his house in Ikeja after the altercation.

“Fortunately, the policeman had earlier reported the incident at the Area F Police Command, and deposited the ₦‎12,000 with the Command, before the video of the assault went viral on social media,” Punch reported.