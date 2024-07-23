Service of Songs / Tribute to late Jimmy kalu Uchechukwu held in Lagos

L-r… Son In-Law ,Mr Sam Udo ; (first daughter) Mrs. Jane Udo ; (widow) Mrs Jane Jimmy Kalu; first Son Victor Kalu and Second daughter Kelechi Uchechukwu.

L-r… Daniel Uchechukwu, Kelechi Uchechukwu, Emmanuel Uchechukwu, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Mrs Jane Jimmy Kalu(widow) behind is the first Son Victor Kalu Uchechukwu and Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Pastor Deji Ezekiel, Pastor Ojokanda John, Pastor Ojo John, all from Mountain Of Fire and Miracles Ministries and Pastor Stephen Ibeh.

L-r…Mr. Anthony Olebara, Ugo Amadi; Former Editor Champion Newspapers Limited , Ugo Onuoha; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; his wife Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (2nd right) with the family of Late Mr. Jimmy kalu.

Cross Section of the guest at Service of Songs/ Tribute to Late Mr. Jimmy kalu (Head of Finance ) Champion Newspapers limited held in Lagos .

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Mrs. Jane Jimmy Kalu (widow) behind is the first Son Victor Kalu Uchechukwu ; Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, A Nigerian Journalist Mr John Silas.

L-r …Cross Section of the guest at Service of Songs/ Tribute to Late Mr. Jimmy kalu.

Cross Section of the guest , during the Service of Songs/ Tribute to Late Mr. Jimmy kalu Uchechukwu (Head of Finance ) Champion Newspapers limited held in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng