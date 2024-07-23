Champion Newspapers Limited
Service of Songs / Tribute to late Jimmy kalu Uchechukwu held in Lagos

L-r... Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Mrs Jane Jimmy Kalu(widow) behind is the first Son Victor Kalu Uchechukwu ; Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Group General Manager Publications (CNL)  Mr Thomas Imonikhe ; Mrs. Jane Udo (first daughter) her husband Mr Sam Udo ;Editor Champion Newspapers, Ugo  Amadi . during the Service of Songs/ Tribute  to  Late Mr. Jimmy kalu  Uchechukwu (Head of Finance ) Champion Newspapers limited held in Lagos ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Son In-Law ,Mr Sam Udo ;  (first daughter)   Mrs. Jane  Udo ; (widow)   Mrs Jane Jimmy Kalu; first Son Victor Kalu and  Second daughter Kelechi Uchechukwu.

L-r… Daniel Uchechukwu, Kelechi Uchechukwu, Emmanuel Uchechukwu, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, Mrs Jane Jimmy Kalu(widow) behind is the first Son Victor Kalu Uchechukwu  and  Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Pastor Deji Ezekiel, Pastor Ojokanda John, Pastor Ojo John, all from Mountain Of Fire and Miracles Ministries  and Pastor Stephen Ibeh.

L-r…Mr. Anthony Olebara, Ugo  Amadi; Former Editor Champion Newspapers Limited , Ugo Onuoha; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; his wife Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr. (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (2nd right) with the family of  Late Mr. Jimmy kalu.

Cross Section of the guest at Service of Songs/ Tribute  to  Late Mr. Jimmy kalu (Head of Finance ) Champion Newspapers limited held in Lagos .

L-r…  Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Mrs. Jane Jimmy Kalu (widow) behind is the first Son Victor Kalu Uchechukwu ; Group Managing Director / Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa,  A Nigerian Journalist  Mr John Silas.

L-r …Cross Section  of the guest  at Service of Songs/ Tribute  to  Late Mr. Jimmy kalu.

Cross Section of the guest , during the Service of Songs/ Tribute to  Late Mr. Jimmy kalu  Uchechukwu (Head of Finance ) Champion Newspapers limited held in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

