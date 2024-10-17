Service of songs: Sanwo-Olu, Anyaoku, others shower tributes on Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Blessing Taiwo and Ibrahim Quadri

Celebrating the life of late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu and his legacies, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Secretary General of Commonwealth and other notable Nigerians yesterday eulogised his leadership style, philanthropic works and immense contributions to national social and economic development.

Chief Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba 1 of Igboland), who died on July 25, 2024 at age 82, was honoured by bigwigs during service of songs and night of tributes held on Wednesday at Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.

At the well attended event, Sanwo-Olu said the late Igbo leader was a detribalised Nigerian, a patriot concerned about the progress of not only the Igbo land but of the country as a whole.

Speaking on his legacies, Sanwo-Olu said, “he embodied excellence and left a lasting legacy. As a business icon, Chief Iwuanyanwu built the Iwuanyanwu group into a power house, an enviable business conglomerate.

“He gave voice to the less privileged and hope for the hopeless. His commitment to youths and their development is really inspiring. He founded the Iwuanyanwu Nationale. He used sports to empower the youths as a testament to his dedication to shaping the future of the nation.

“In politics, he was a respected elder statesman and champion of youths. He lived a life of service and purpose. Today, we are not mourning but here to celebrate the remarkable life of a true Nigerian.”

In his tribute, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of Commonwealth described Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as an outstanding Nigerian patriot and devoted leader of the people.

Chief Anyaoku, who referred to the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide as a true icon, said he left a great legacy in various areas of the private sector.

“He was a versatile professional and business man. He was so versatile that he founded a conglomerate of over 20 companies. His death is a huge loss. We are saying adieu to a true icon.

“From Chief Iwuanyanwu, you would learn the virtue of hardwork and integrity. In May, he joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo and myself in writing to the five governors of the South East zone to convene them for a meeting to discuss the development of the zone, which was held on July 2nd. Unfortunately, he could not attend because of his illness,” the elder statesman stated.

Also speaking, retired Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Reverend Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche, noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu laboured for the unity of Nigeria since the civil war period.

According to him, “people are still being oppressed and marginalised in Nigeria causing inequality in the nation. That is why a y

Yoruba man went to London recently to request for Yoruba Nation yet, he was not arrested.”

The cleric, at the occasion, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally, adding that this should be done for unity, love and peace to reign.

He further said Chief Iwuanyanwu died as a Christian who ‘had no skeleton in his cupboard’ and had gone to be with the Lord.

Giving her tribute, the first daughter of the celebrated icon and Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, adored her father as a superhero who believed in female children.

Dr. Iheakanwa, who disclosed that she was her father’s only child for nine years before the arrival of other siblings, said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a true gift, duty-bound and proud of all his children.

“He has been through a lot in politics, business and even health yet he remained strong. I thank God for the life he lived and for always answering my prayers whenever my dad was sick. I can’t believe that he is gone. Please, keep praying for us. We really need strength,” she said.

Amongst prominent Nigerians who graced the occasion were, former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, Senator Ben Obi, former Chief of General Staff Ubitu Ukiwe, Prof. Anya O Anya, Publisher of Vanguard, Sam Amuka Pemu, and one time Chief of Naval Staff, retired Admiral Allison Madueke.