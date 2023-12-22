Service of songs for late Esther Onyiriuka (Nee Kemakolam), age 60 years held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman / CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; brother-in-law of Late Mrs Esther Onyiriuka, former Chairman Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ernest Ebi, his wife Mrs. Elizabeth, and other family members.

L-r …Convener and founder of Arise Women’s Conference, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, her husband Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 20, City of David Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

L-r …President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Opara; former Deputy Governor of Operations and Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tunde Lemo; former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako; Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director, Seplat Energy Plc. Mr Emeka Onwuka.

L-r… First Son of late Mrs. Esther Onyiriuka, Mr. Chinazo Onyiriuka; Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi her husband, former Chairman Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ernest Ebi, husband of late Mrs. Esther Onyiriuka and Mr. Ernie.

L-r… Chairman at MTN Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, with his wife Mrs Ndukwe.

L-r… Children of Mrs Esther Onyiriuka, Chinazo, Chidubem, Chidirim and Chidiebere Onyiruka.

L-r… Brother-in-law of Late Mrs. Esther Onyiriuka, former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ernest Ebi, former Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako and Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director, Seplat Energy Plc. Mr Emeka Onwuka.

L-r… Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Nendy Tabansi and Ndidi Obioha.

Convener and founder of Arise Women’s Conference, Dr. Siju Iluyomade ( 3rd left) with other friends of the family.

From 2nd Left Mrs. Doyin Arueyingho; Convener and founder of Arise Women’s Conference, Dr. Siju Iluyomade; Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and others.

From 4th left … Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi her husband, former Chairman Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Ernest Ebi, husband of late Mrs Esther Onyiriuka, Mr Ernie. And other members of the family, during the Service of Songs for late Mrs Esther Onyiriuka (Nee Kemakolam) February 21, 1963 – October 20, 2023. Esther is a hardworking woman, a sweet, loving, humble, and kind soul, she had the innocence of a Child and unwavering faith in our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, the services of songs were held at the RCCG City of David Victoria island Lagos on 18/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng