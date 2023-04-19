Service of Song in honour of the late wife of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu held in Lagos

L-r… Former Senior Special Assistant To the Governor of Abia State, Victor Onochie; Publisher/Chairman, The Sun Publishing Limited, Barr Neya Uzor Kalu; Fr. Pius Omofuma; Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu and his wife, Adaeze, during the Service of Song in honour of the late wife of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu in Lagos.

Publisher/Chairman, The Sun Publishing Limited, Barr Neya Uzor Kalu; (middle) being consoled by Eze Ndigbo Ikeja Eze Uche Dimgba, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi. (Left).

L-r… Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State, Victor Onochie; with Chairman of Globe Motors Lady Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r…Beauty Therapist at The Beauty Atelier • Onyekachi Iroha; with Group head, Retail, Nepal Oil and Gas Limited; Ezinne Nwazulu.

L-r …Editor, Daily Sun, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu; former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State, Victor Onochie; Managing Director Sun newspapers Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, during the Service of Song in honour of the late wife of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senate Chief Whip, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu held Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, VI Lagos 18/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

