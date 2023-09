…Inspects road, water projects in Jiwa, Gwagwa solar street lights

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Abuja of Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Thursday, resumed inspection of ongoing and completed projects by his administration in different AMAC communities.

Recall that the Chairman, Tuesday, inspected projects in communities where projects were being executed by his administration, including Kugbo, Jikwoyi, Angwan Gade, Gwagwalape, Gidan Diya, among other communities under Nyanya, Orozo, Karshi and Karu wards.

In the course of the second leg of the inspection tour on Thursday, the chairman visited the AMAC Skills Acquisition Centre in Jiwa, where over 50 students are presently being taught on woodwork and metal fabrication.

Speaking at Jiwa community, the Executive Chairman of AMAC, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, advised students of the AMAC Skills Acquisition Centre to be dedicated in their studies as they will be required to construct and supply desks for LEA primary schools in AMAC.

In his words: “I want to encourage our youths. This is an avenue for you to learn skills so that tomorrow, you can be your own oga or boss. We won’t go anywhere else to buy chairs or desks for our students. You will be the one to construct the desks for us to be using in our LEA primary schools.

“Therefore, you need to take your trainings seriously. On my part, we’ll continue to support you at AMAC. We’ll continue to empower you and provide the necessary things for you to excel in your trainings. Make sure you pay attention to your instructors so that you can grab everything you are taught for a better tomorrow.”

Maikalangu also inspected the construction of a solar powered borehole in Jiwa community, including the installation of 3 solar street lights in Gwagwa-Jiwa Bypass.

At Jiyita community, under Jiwa ward, Maikalangu also inspected the construction of 500kva by 33 lines transformer by his administration, a gesture he also extended to Damgbma community also under Jiwa ward.

From Jiwa, the AMAC Chairman made a stop over at Zaudna and Bagusa communities, where he inspected solar boreholes constructed in the two communities.

Maikalangu , alongside his entourage, including top executives of the council, journalists and security agents, also inspected the ongoing construction of a comprehensive water supply project at Kagini by Baptist Church.

Speaking at Kagini by Baptist Church, the Head of Works and Housing, Arch. Andrew Gaza, said that the water supply project from Lower Usman Dam will be supplied to the entire community through different fetching points once completed.

At Karmo community, it was a carnival of sorts as over 2,000 residents trooped out to welcome Maikalangu, singing praises and songs to appreciate the chairman for remembering them in his numerous projects.

Maikalangu inspected the construction of a 2.3 kilometer road in Sabo Karmo and Idu-Gbagyi, followed by over 1,000 residents, including youths, mothers and even children who wanted to catch a glimpse of the performing chairman.

While showing their appreciation for the road project, a member of Karmo community, Elder Unana Dangona, said that the chairman has performed exceedingly well within a year in office and will be voted for a second tenure for providing dividends of democracy to them.

He said: “We’re happy for this wonderful road project executed by Chairman for us here in Karmo. We’re overjoyed. We’re overwhelmed. Before, if you came to this road, it was quite a disaster, muddy and full of quagmires. However, just within one year in office, the chairman started and completed the road for us.

“Therefore, we’re very grateful. As you can say, all residents of Karmo are solidly behind him for remembering us in his numerous projects. Nothing will stop us from voting him for a second term because he has delivered beyond expectations.”

Also, while showing his appreciation for the solar-powered borehole and 500kva by 33 lines transformer, a member of Damgbma community, Danjuma Garba, said that they are overwhelmed as they didn’t expect the Chairman would deliver on his campaign promises.

“Before the coming of Maikalangu into office, we used to drink unclean water. Our water was mixed with mud and unsafe. However, within one year in office, he has constructed a borehole for his. It is very potable and presently being enjoyed by members of this community.

“Also, we used to live in total darkness, but now we enjoy steady power supply because Maikalangu installed a 500kva transformer for us. Honestly, our joys cannot be contained because we didn’t know we will be remembered as we have been forgotten by previous administration. We are grateful to the Executive Chairman of AMAC and pray for good health for him,” he said.

While addressing the media at Damgbma community, Maikalangu said he will continue delivering dividends of democracy to all communities under AMAC, charging Damgbma community members to protect the government facilities in their domain.

He said: “I want to thank all who voted for me. The project tour is to know what we have done so far and what more we need to do for the good people of AMAC in different communities. We won’t leave any community behind in providing dividends of democracy.

“I also want to implore the people of Damgbma community to protect the transformer and borehole we have installed for them. The youths and vigilante members should guard the government properties in this community. We will continue doing more for you people as this government is your own.”

Other areas visited by the chairman include Kaba Kagini, Witna and Wuppa, where the chairman inspected the completed solar powered borehole.