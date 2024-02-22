Service delivery: Labour ministry honours 22 officers for excellence

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has honoured 22 officers with the 2023 Ministerial Service Award for their excellent service and productivity.

The awardees were drawn from the directorate and middle cadre of both the Ministry, and its agencies – Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and National Productivity Centre (NPC).

In her address at the ceremony in Abuja, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, congratulated the awardees on the honour bestowed on them, and noted that the award reinforced the belief that dedication, hard work, and passion for one’s craft could lead to exceptional outcomes.

She enjoined the award recipients not to lose sight of the responsibility that come with that achievement, urging them to use the opportunity of the recognition “to inspire and uplift others, fostering a culture of excellence with our nation. He whom much is given, much is also expected.”

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards, Emmanuel Igbinosun, stated that as the awardees reveled in achieving that milestone, they should also appreciate the contribution of their colleagues, as well as the system, to their success story.

According to her, “It is crucial to acknowledge that individual success is often a collective effort. Therefore, behind every accomplishment lies a network of support, encouragement and shared aspirations.

“This award is not only a reflection of your efforts but also a celebration of the collaborative spirit of the Public Service that propels us toward excellence.”

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, had noted that the event was to celebrate selected staff of the ministry and its agencies who had distinguished themselves in their various functions, and exhibited exceptional commitment and dedication to service, as part of the commemoration of African Public Service Day.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Jafar Musa, urged the awardees to continue to strive for excellence, and be motivated by the award to contribute meaningfully to the mandate of the Ministry and the public service shared goals.

In a statement signed by Olajide Oshundun

Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the awardees from the Ministry include Mabel Erastus, Director, Human Resources Management; Mr Essah Aniefok, Director II, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards; Ejeh Dennis, Deputy Director, Inspectorate; Patience Onuobia (Press and Public Relations) and Hauwa S. A. Abubakar (Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations), while those from the agencies include Musa Abdul-Lateef, General Manager, NSITF; Dr (Mrs) Totilola Oshati, Director, NPC; Ononobi Tyndale Emeka (IAP), and Mallam Abali Ibrahim (NDE).