Service delivery: FCTA reiterates resolve to SOP implementation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In a bid to ensure efficient service delivery in the territory, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated its commitment to completing all the processes of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), aimed at facilitating ongoing repositioning of the system.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who made this known on Monday at sign-off ceremony of the FCTA’s SOP, in Abuja, identified SOP document as the springboard for efficient and incorruptible services delivery to the citizens (publics) in the Territory.

Adesola assured that it will not be lagging behind, as demonstrated by its staff so far in the SOP journey, and issued a directive relevant Departments to immediately package appropriate training programme that would enable them build the capacity of the SOP champions, so as they would cascade it down in the various SDA’s of the FCTA.

He also declared that FCTA wants to become number one organisation for efficient service delivery in Nigeria, and enjoined those who have not yet unbounded in the ongoing reform initiative, to know that FCT has go beyond where they were.

The permanent secretary expressed gratitude to Head of the Civil Service of Federation (HCSF) for the leadership they have been providing through the Service, while assuring the Service that the FCTA is ready imbibe by the established rules at the lower level, and FCTA has demonstrated such with its ability to develop SOP.

In his words: “In FCT, we are no longer where we were last year, as we have moved, and therefore everyone should join us to move. And I pray that we keep this trajectory, so that the FCT will be acknowledged as investors friendly.

“We want to become number one organisation for efficient service delivery in Nigeria. This is what all of us should resolve to do.

“Let all of us resolve today to commit to efficient service delivery, and the springboard is the SOP, and going forward, all of us should be delivering efficient, incorruptible and good services to the citizens”, he stressed.

Team Lead of the SOP, Mrs. Aolat Dosunmu, from Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), commended the FCTA for demonstrating capacity for the effective deployment of the SOP, through the support and commitment of its staff and management from the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies that participated in a-two-week pilot SOP training.

She however, urged the FCTA to ensure the all round development and completes of the entire processes of the SOP document, in order to attain its maximum impact on the system.

Earlier, Acting Director, Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RC&SID), Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, noted that the event was in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive to deploy SOPs as part of the Performance Management system across all MDAs .

She said the FCT Administration successfully conducted a two (2) weeks training of Officers from fifteen (15) Pilot Departments across the SDAs on the process of developing SOPs under the guidance of the Technical Team deployed from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), who served as Facilitators and were assigned to guide each SDAs throughout the process of populating the Process and Metric Templates with the various routine activities of the Departments.

She added that departmental Champions were identified and shortlisted by the Technical Team from OHCSF for further training so that they can equally serve as Facilitators to other SDAs in the next phase.

