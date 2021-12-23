Service delivery: FCTA hampers on staff exposure to ICT

… trained 2300 Staff

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to improve service delivery to residents in the Territory, the FCT Administer has disclosed that, two thousand, three hundred staff of the Administration have been exposed to various Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

Briefing newsmen in an interactive session, the Director Department of Reformed Coordination and Service Improvement (RCSI), Dr. Jumai Ahmadu who made this disclosure Wednesday said the trainees were drawn from across the various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA, through the continuous capacity building interface scheme of the (RCSI), within the last eleven months.

Ahmadu explained that the training programmes were mainly train the trainers driven initiatives, with the aim to bring the workforce up to date with current technological trends, for efficiency in the system.

She noted that Department leverages on continuous exposure of staff to capacity building initiatives especially in ICT, to enhance improved service delivery to residents in the Territory.

In her words:”RCSI which was established by the FCTA in January 2020 , to serve as a focal point for driving all changes, reforms, innovation and improvement efforts within the Administration in line with the overall frameworks set by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), and other Central Agencies of Government, has been putting in place structures to boost its operations”

She listed some of the programmes and activities carried out by the Department for the year 2021 to include: launch of the Citizens’ Engagement Platform; Town Hall Meeting on Resettlement & Compensation; One Day Retreat on issues of Multiple Taxation; Town Hall Meeting on removal of illegal structures in the FCT.

others include: Lagos Retreat on Multiple Taxation, sensitization on citizen engagement Platform across the 6 Area Councils, Staff Recognition Award 2020, enlightenment workshop In Partnership with Code of Conduct Bureau on strict compliance with the Rules guiding assets declaration.She added.

“Three Day Sensitization Workshop for Desk Officers on the use of the citizens engagement platform, BPSR Lunchtime series held monthly.

“Training of website managers n partnership with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms on the participation in the scorecard of assessment in FG websites.

” And domestication of the FG E-Government Master Plan – talks with The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and

deployment of standard operating procedures in partnership with the office of the head of the civil service of the Federation-on going.”

The interactive session with journalists was aimed at intimating the media on the programmes and activities carried by the Department, which represent the summary of end of the year report for 2021.