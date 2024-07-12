Service delivery: Environment Ministry signs performance contract with directors

.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

For effective service delivery and to comply with the directives of President Bola Tinubu on Renew Hope Agenda of his administration, the Federal Ministry of Environment has signed a performance contract with directors in the ministry.

The contract signing ceremony which was performed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mahmud Kambari in Abuja, followed the sensitisation and training of nominated staff as Performance Management Champions and runners for the Performance Management System (PMS) implementation and the Performance Management Team (PMT).

The performance contract signing complied with the mandate and directive of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and targeted a bringing out the best in the service.

According to the permanent secretary, the agreement signed will be implemented in each department to optimise workforce performance and improve service delivery. .

The permanent secretary noted that the Performance Management System (PMS) will measure staff performance on the job and provide mentorship for effective duty delivery.

Kambari stated that the new system will replace the ‘Aper Form’, which previously allowed officers to score themselves arbitrarily.

He maintained that the PMS will ensure that every officer contributes effectively towards financial priorities, ministerial priorities, and service-wide dimensions.

Kambari said ratings from the PMS will influence promotions and assignments of higher responsibilities, ultimately improving productivity in service.

He enjoined the directors to communicate their deliverables to their deputies and other staff, while promising to support the automation of the PMS, making it the standard for assessing staff performance.

The permanent secretary urged the Directors and units to set achievable targets in their performance contracts and work towards realizing them.

He added that the ministry will provide a conducive environment for the implementation of action plans and transparently evaluate every staff member for their contracts.

Speaking, the Director of planning, research, and statistics, Malam Stanley Jonah said the signing of the performance contract was a significant milestone for the ministry in aligning with the directives of the Head of Service to enhance service delivery and economic growth in the country.

On his part, the Director of press and public relations, Ibrahim Haruna informed that President Bola Tinubu also signed performance contracts with his cabinet ministers to assist in achieving the presidential mandate of various Ministries under his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

He commended the permanent secretary for the initiative and urged the Directors to deliver on the mandate.