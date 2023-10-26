SERAP report shows government, citizens breach data, digital rights, despise privacy laws

ARINZE NWAFOR, GLORIA EZELE

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that both citizens and the government breach the Data And Digital Rights (DDR) of Nigerians based on the findings of research it conducted.

SERAP, a civil society organization, on Wednesday, said that in a research that it carried out on the Nigerian digital space, it found that journalists suffered the most breach of DDR in the form of repression.

Dr Olubunmi Afinowi, a research consultant and law lecturer, presented the findings of the SERAP report titled, “No Place for Dissent, No Privacy: Restrictions on Data and Digital To in Nigeria.”

Afinowi said the research findings recorded violations of DDR in Nigeria, especially in press freedom and abuse of laws by the government, especially the Cyber Crimes Act.

She said, “40 per cent of Nigerian journalists have experienced surveillance, 50 per cent have been targeted and arrested by state actors, using their phone records and communications and justification for their actions.”

Afinowi said the fact that Nigeria ranks 123 out of 180 countries in press freedom does not help the matter of data and digital rights, as well.

Afinowi said the SERAP report pointed out that citizens’ data rights are often breached by other citizens through posting sensitive information on social media and carrying out emotional attacks.

According to the SERAP report, “Data protection is a developing field in Nigeria and there is a low level of enlightenment and education.”

The SERAP report showed that most Nigerians surveyed for the research do not link data rights to privacy, rather they usually remember censorship first.

“This is because the citizens are usually apprehensive of their access to the Internet being taken away by the government,” Afinowi said.

Responses from surveyed Nigerians showed that most favoured a sort of regulation of the digital space, especially for the protection of children and prevention of ethnic and religious outbursts, but they were strongly averse to a clampdown on social media.

According to the report, 81 per cent of Nigerians believed that some aspects of the digital space should be regulated, 11 per cent believed it should sometimes be regulated, while eight per cent believed it should not be regulated at all.

The report showed that 53 per cent of the surveyed Nigerians believed personal data collection, use and re-use should be regulated above other aspects.

Afinowi recommended that the government “repeal draconian laws and withdraw bills that hurt the digital space.”

She said, “The Senate should set up by an act of parliament an independent body that can regulate the Nigerian digital space.”

Afinowi said SERAP recommended that the Nigerian government pay reparations to citizens who have suffered persecution due to its abuse of laws concerning the digital space.

Afinowi recommended that civil society build its research capacity and gain more technical competence to properly monitor the work of the government in the DDR space.

Afinowi said the data that informed the findings were derived from a survey conducted on people, especially public and civil workers, who live in Lagos State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

She said, “We chose both cities because they are the melting pot of all the peoples in Nigeria and also to have access to Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”

Afinowi said the research team used the mixed method for its research methodology.

The Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, in his welcome address, said the 2023 SERAP report showed that there is a need for responsibility in handling the digital rights issue in Nigeria.

Oluwadare said the government need not fear the power of social media and try to clamp down on it.

“You do not have to be afraid of social media, you just have to understand it,” Oluwadare said.

