Seplat JV Commences 2023 ‘Eye Can See’ Programme, performs over 4,218 eye surgeries since inception

Seplat Energy JV has commenced this year’s edition of its Eye Can See Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, Edo State. The company’s signature CSR health programme is designed to ensure the provision of eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for Cataract, Glaucoma and other eye problems within NNPC E & P Limited/Seplat Energy operational communities in Edo and Delta states.

It is also an opportunity to provide lectures on ways to ensure total well- being when faced with other health challenges, such as hypertension and diabetes. The programme is targeted at men, women and children towards achieving the United Nations Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3 on Good Health and Well Being.

Other objectives of the Eye Can See programme include the provision of free optical treatment at all levels to members of the communities, prevention and reduction in cases of permanent loss of vision, provision of free reading glasses and treatment of other related eye problems, educating patients on ways to care for the eyes and how to detect eye diseases, as well as lifestyle changes required to reduce the rates of hypertension and diabetes.

Speaking during the programme, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe, said that the Seplat/ NNPC E&P Eye Can See CSR programme is designed to ensure provision of eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for different eye problems within the Joint Venture (JV) operational communities, adding that the initiative also provides lectures on ways to ensure total well- being when faced with health challenges such as hypertension and diabetes.

Afe explained: “The programme aligns with the pursuit of good health and well-being which is what the UN Sustainability Development Goal (SDG) 3 is all about; that is to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing of all at all ages.

“Since the inception of the programme in 2012, the lives of many in our host communities and other areas have been richly impacted. A total of 96,411 patients have been screened; 45,074 reading glasses have been dispensed; and 4,218 surgeries performed. And the 2023 edition, which is being flagged off at the Oba’s Palace Benin today, will further boost these numbers. About 90 communities will be served using 13 centres across Edo and Delta states.”

In his remarks, the Director, New Energy, Seplat Energy, Effiong Okon, expressed gratitude to NNPC E&P Limited and other stakeholders involved in making the initiative a success. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Palace, the government of Edo and Delta states, and NNPC E&P Limited for their unwavering support. Their collaboration has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the ‘Eye Can See’ Initiative over the years,” Okon said.

He added that Seplat Energy and its partners will continue to work to boost the impacts of the programme leveraging relevant technologies and other resources whist appealing to the company’s host communities to always support its operations. “As you know, at Seplat Energy, we are purpose driven, we are here to serve and to give back to the society. And on that note, please we will like to continue to bank on your support going forward as you’ve always done. We anticipate that this intervention will continue and even outlive all of us.”

Whilst delivering his goodwill message, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, represented by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin Kingdom, thanked Seplat Energy and partners for the delivery of the programme, which he noted had been consistent over the years.

“We thank Seplat Energy for the constant featuring of this Eye Can See programme, which has tremendously helped my people. We can only urge you to continue in this light,” the Oba said.

In his message, the Managing Director, NNPC E&P Limited, Ali Zarah represented by the Deputy Manager Community Relations, Ajakaye Emily Ladi, expressed gratitude for the support received from the host communities and extended its appreciation to Seplat Energy for the partnership in implementing the “Eye Can See” programme for 12 years. He said the collaboration between the two entities is aimed at enhancing eye care and visual aid services, including surgical treatments for various eye challenges within the operational communities.

