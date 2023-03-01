Seplat Energy’s 2022 FY revenue grows by 29.8% to N403.9bn

UGO AMADI

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange has announces its audited results for the full year ended 31 December 2022, recording a rise in profit before tax by 15.3 per cent to N86.7bn from N71bn year-on-year. The company also generated cash from its operations to the tune of N242.4bn from N150.9bn year-on-year, rising by 51.6 per cent.

The energy Company’s also grew its revenue by 29.8 per cent to N403.9bn from N293.6bn year-on-year; as its gross profit soars to N197.2bn from N114.2bn year-on-year, rising by 63 per cent.

Seplat Energy is paying a US7.5 cent final dividend, despite the significantly disrupted production experienced in the second half of the year. This amounts to a full-year dividend of US15 cents, representing a dividend yield of around 11 per cent at the current LSE share price.

In its operations, Seplat Energy’s working interest production averaged 44 kboepd, impacted by outages of key infrastructure predominantly in Q3. Use of Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline (AEP) enables high uptime in December, exit rate of 53 kboepd. The Company completed 13 wells including two wells for the ANOH gas processing plant. ANOH Gas Processing Plant is 95 per cent mechanically complete, awaiting third-party infrastructure completion.

Also, the board recommended special dividend of US5.0 cents per share in addition to final dividend of US2.5 cents per share

The Operational highlights indicates ▪ Working interest production averaged 44 kboepd, impacted by outages of key infrastructure predominantly in Q3 ▪ Use of Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline (AEP) enables high uptime in December, exit rate of 53 kboepd▪ Completed 13 wells including two wells for the ANOH gas processing plant▪ ANOH Gas Processing Plant 95% mechanically complete, awaiting third-party infrastructure completion▪ Safety culture maintained, one LTI recorded in October, LTIF for the full year is 0.1

The Financial highlights include ▪ Revenues of $951.8 million, up 29.8%, ▪ Adjusted EBITDA $416.9 million, up 12.1%, ▪ Strong full year cash generation of $571.2million against capex of $163.3million and $140.3million transaction deposits, ▪ Strong balance sheet with $404.3 million cash at bank, net debt of $365.9 million, ▪ Full year production cost of $10.3/boe, ▪ 2022 Ubima divestment receipts were $18.6 million out of $55.0 million (additional $0.9million received in Jan 2023)

The Corporate updates are ▪ Continue to pursue approvals for acquisition of entire share capital of MPNU, ▪ Finalised New Energy investment plan, identified near term opportunities for consideration and FID late 2023, ▪ Commenced implementation of roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050, ▪ Provisional applications for voluntary conversion of operated Oil Mining Leases under Petroleum Industry Act, ▪ Work on-going to spin out Midstream Gas business in line with PIA provisions, ▪ First Climate Risk and Resilience Report to be published at end of March 2023 under TCFD guidelines, ▪ Carbon intensity of production figure published: 23.9Kg/boe

Seplat Outlook for 2023 shows a Full year production guidance of 45-55 kboepd (excluding ANOH), capex expected to be $160 million, ncreased use of AEP will improve revenue assurance, Sibiri appraisal wells indicating results on high side of initial Oil In-Place estimates, FID targeted by end 2023, ANOH first gas guidance moved to Q4 2023 owing to delays in third-party infrastructure, MPNU: continuing to pursue a reaffirmation of the Ministerial approval received on the 8 August 2022.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc said:

“I am delighted that our strong financial performance will enable the payment of a US7.5 cent final dividend, despite the significantly disrupted production we experienced in the second half of the year. The full-year dividend of US15 cents represents a dividend yield of around 11% at the current LSE share price.

As we enter 2023, the business is in a very healthy state, with new wells coming onstream, encouraging appraisal drilling underway at Sibiri, and alternative export routes ensuring good export performance in January and February this year. Our gas business continues to develop, with first gas expected from ANOH in Q4 this year, and we are now in the process of separating our Midstream Gas business from the Upstream unit to unlock new value for shareholders.

We are continuing to pursue the Presidential approval received on the 8 August 2022 for the MPNU acquisition and we remain focused on concluding the transaction within the remaining term of President Buhari before a new president is sworn into office at the end of May 2023.

We are implementing our roadmap to net zero and have made encouraging progress with a 35% reduction in emission intensity last year. The major reduction in carbon emissions is routine flaring which we are on target to eliminate by the end of 2024. Alongside these efforts, and as part of our stated strategy to become Nigeria’s energy champion across the entire value chain, we are planning to invest in gas-to-power and solar power projects with FID targeted for later this year if the projected returns meet our internal hurdle rates.

We are confident in our outlook for 2023, with the new Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline working well, our drilling cost reductions and efficiencies being delivered, and ANOH’s first gas expected in Q4 once 3rd party infrastructure is completed, our business is on a firm footing to facilitate significant growth and higher returns for stakeholders.”

However, The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc has announces the appointment of Ms. Koosum P. Kalyan as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company who will be joining the Seplat Board with effect from 28th February 2023.

Ms. Koosum Kalyan is a South African businesswoman and economist whose career began in the Electricity Commission in Melbourne Australia as an economist. She subsequently joined Shell South Africa as an economist and became a member of the Shell Global Scenario Planning Team after which she embarked on her expatriate posting to Shell International London for 9 years. The scope of her work included projects in Nigeria, Gabon, Mozambique, Tanzania; etc. Ms. Kalyan assisted governments in transforming its energy policies and in joining the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative during her tenure at Shell and also assisted in digitising government institutions.

She has served on the Boards of several prestigious companies where she expertly contributed her wealth of knowledge to the progress of these companies and was recently appointed the Chairperson of Control Risk for Southern Africa.

Ms. Kalyan has a degree in B. Com Law and a degree in Economics from the University of Durban Westville. She has also completed the Senior Executive Management Program at London Business School and a Leadership Management Program at Shell Leadership Institute.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Basil Omiyi, CON, Chairman of SEPLAT Energy said:

“The Board of SEPLAT Energy is pleased to welcome Ms. Koosum Kalyan. Koosum has a proven track record of operating across the African continent and her experience spans over decades and cuts across the oil and gas industry as well as the wider energy industry. SEPLAT Energy eagerly looks forward to the enormous contribution she will make towards the Company’s growth plans achieving global success.”